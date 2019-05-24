John Fagan: Sheep farmers are paying a high price for Brexit dithering

I sometimes despair, however, when I hear about these compensation funds. While it is great to think that the farmer is getting a dig out, it's hard not to see the processors rubbing their hands and reducing the price of beef accordingly. They will basically help themselves to the loot, leaving the farmer and taxpayer no better off in the long run.

The lamb price is about €20-€25 behind on last year and a lot of this can be attributed to the fact that British lamb was being dumped on European markets prior to March 29, the original date on which UK was supposed to leave the EU.

The continued Brexit uncertainty has wreaked havoc on the incomes of sheep farmers, but yet there is hardly a squeak from the farm organisations. Of course, the earlier date for the Ramadan festival and a late Easter helped demand somewhat, but prices are now in free fall.

You have to ask yourself is a sheep industry even wanted in this country?

It is increasingly obvious that sheep farming is viewed as a glorified hobby and, for a lot of people, having a few sheep is combined with another source of income. This, for many, is what makes it viable.

The European taxpayer is very soon, if not already, going to get fed up with forking out large sums of money to bail out a beef and sheep industry producing loads of carbon without being able to stand on its own feet. It's simply not going to continue on that basis.

The news that China is mad for more lamb is good news, I suppose, but who exactly benefits from this?