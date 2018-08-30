Farm Ireland
John Fagan: Compensate or face farmer exodus from sheep sector

 

John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath.
'Buying in sheep is a tricky business'
John Fagan

The most profitable sheep farmers are the ones that select their replacements from within their own flock. It has taken me a long time to get this as I am annually lured into buying replacement mule ewe lambs in Ballinrobe or Maam Cross. They do a good job on them down there, the ewe lambs make great sheep, but they are sadly too expensive, or the real problem is that I don't get enough for the lambs I sell from these ewes to justify their cost.

However, having a pool of mule ewes from which to take your replacements is a must for any sheep farmer. The mule is a good mother, produces lots of milk and is easy lambing. Furthermore, a Texel or Suffolk ewe lamb from these sheep are as good, if not a better, breeding ewe than any sheep you can buy at any sale anywhere in the country. Buying in sheep is a tricky business however.

You can bring in a lot of problems when you buy sheep from an unknown source, therefore you need to keep them separate from the main flock for a time, have a vaccination programme in place and, in time, introduce them to the main flock. I vaccinate all replacement ewe lambs against toxo and enzootic abortion.

For me, it's a no brainer. You vaccinate your replacements and, in time, the entire flock is covered against abortion. If you are thinking about doing this, chat to your vet about it as the vaccines are made to order and have to be administered at least one month before breeding.

Speaking of the breeding season, this year I won't be letting the rams out until the end of October with a view to start lambing around March 20 next year. I think I will revert back to what my farming ancestors always did and begin lambing later in the year rather than force it any earlier. I never again want to go through or run the risk of going through what we had to endure last spring. I have learned my lesson. The weather in early March just doesn't suit in this part of the world.

My rams are looking good - they are still a while off breeding yet but I keep a good eye on them to address any ailments such as lameness in good time. The entire flock was dipped at the beginning of August and the plunge dipping did a great job on them. They are the better for it. I think that it is something I will now do every year.

I am going to make use of the recent forage scheme introduced by the Government, which I have to say is a good idea, and sow 25 acres of forage rape as soon as my spring barley is harvested. It will be useful for finishing lambs or feeding ewes and reducing my demand for valuable silage.

I made use of the recent rise in lamb prices and happily moved as many lambs as I could. It is not a year to be getting sentimental about them. I am still well behind on where they should be in terms of the amount of lambs that have been drafted this year.

It's very frustrating that as soon as the festival was over, lamb price was then pulled back to where we were again.

I still struggle to understand how the sheep industry and policy makers can stand over their ambition for sheep farmers to produce one million extra lambs. This is the ambition of 'Food Wise 2025'. It's clearly not in the sheep farmers' interests to do so. The minute there is any hint of an over-supply, the price is immediately pulled. From my perspective, producing an extra million lambs as an industry means only one thing for the sheep farmer - we produce more and work harder for less money.

As farmers, we should be encouraging each other to actually reduce the amount of lambs we produce as it is the only way we can ensure a better return for the work we do.

If the sheep industry want a sheep industry, they will have to dig deep into their pockets and start paying farmers fairly as the current pricing is about €1 per kilo less than what it needs to be for sheep farmers to survive.

Regarding the EID tagging of sheep, a friend of mine remarked how the tags for the 50 lambs he recently brought to the factory cost €9, stayed in their ears for a number of hours and were then discarded after the lambs were processed. Next year, the same movement will cost him €50.

The introduction of this scheme, which has no benefit for sheep farmers, is absurd and if there is no compensation for farmers, I can see a lot of them exiting the industry altogether because of it.

They have had enough of constantly being dumped with costs that have no benefit to them and in return receiving the crumbs off the table for their hard work. That day is over.

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath

