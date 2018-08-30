John Fagan: Compensate or face farmer exodus from sheep sector

The most profitable sheep farmers are the ones that select their replacements from within their own flock. It has taken me a long time to get this as I am annually lured into buying replacement mule ewe lambs in Ballinrobe or Maam Cross. They do a good job on them down there, the ewe lambs make great sheep, but they are sadly too expensive, or the real problem is that I don't get enough for the lambs I sell from these ewes to justify their cost.

However, having a pool of mule ewes from which to take your replacements is a must for any sheep farmer. The mule is a good mother, produces lots of milk and is easy lambing. Furthermore, a Texel or Suffolk ewe lamb from these sheep are as good, if not a better, breeding ewe than any sheep you can buy at any sale anywhere in the country. Buying in sheep is a tricky business however.

You can bring in a lot of problems when you buy sheep from an unknown source, therefore you need to keep them separate from the main flock for a time, have a vaccination programme in place and, in time, introduce them to the main flock. I vaccinate all replacement ewe lambs against toxo and enzootic abortion.

For me, it's a no brainer. You vaccinate your replacements and, in time, the entire flock is covered against abortion. If you are thinking about doing this, chat to your vet about it as the vaccines are made to order and have to be administered at least one month before breeding.

Speaking of the breeding season, this year I won't be letting the rams out until the end of October with a view to start lambing around March 20 next year. I think I will revert back to what my farming ancestors always did and begin lambing later in the year rather than force it any earlier. I never again want to go through or run the risk of going through what we had to endure last spring. I have learned my lesson. The weather in early March just doesn't suit in this part of the world.

My rams are looking good - they are still a while off breeding yet but I keep a good eye on them to address any ailments such as lameness in good time. The entire flock was dipped at the beginning of August and the plunge dipping did a great job on them. They are the better for it. I think that it is something I will now do every year.

I am going to make use of the recent forage scheme introduced by the Government, which I have to say is a good idea, and sow 25 acres of forage rape as soon as my spring barley is harvested. It will be useful for finishing lambs or feeding ewes and reducing my demand for valuable silage.

I made use of the recent rise in lamb prices and happily moved as many lambs as I could. It is not a year to be getting sentimental about them. I am still well behind on where they should be in terms of the amount of lambs that have been drafted this year.