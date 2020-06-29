Farming

John Fagan: A good start is half the battle with post-weaning lambs

The end of June is generally the time of year when I finally wean the lambs from their mothers. They have had a good run this year and most of the lambs that remain are between 30-40kgs. Weaning is best done abruptly. There is no point in dragging it out for too long as you need the lambs to get over the stress as soon as possible to get them back thriving.

Once I wean I tighten the ewes up in a small field with not too much grass, and this helps them to dry off. As for the lambs, they all went onto the new reseeded grass which is ideal.

This year I under-sowed the grass seed with Red-start. I have to say I was a bit nervous about doing this as I was concerned that it could smother the new grass seedlings.