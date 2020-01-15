John Fagan: 2020 should be payback time for sheep farmers

With the new year the focus on the farm is most certainly on the lambing season. The flock has scanned well at 1.9 so it will be a busy few weeks in March and April. Scanning is really important for managing your flock. You need to know how many lambs each ewe is carrying and adjust your feeding regime accordingly.

You cannot feed a sheep carrying one lamb the same as one carrying twins or triplets. I cull the empties as there is no point in keeping them any longer. A useful tip when culling ewes at this time of year is get them checked for liver fluke. Just ask the factory and they will be able to give you feedback. Unless you have a serious problem with fluke, there is no point in dosing until you know what exactly the 'fluke pressure' is. You can also take faecal samples and get them checked in a lab, but the handiest thing is to ask the vets at the factory to inspect them. The worst thing you could do is not check them.

Remember that the withdrawal dates for most fluke doses is between 50-60 days. If you dose, you cannot cull anything for nearly two months, so cull first and dose afterwards.

The triplet and twin bearing ewes are separated and are gradually being infed ration along with their silage, while ewes carrying just one lamb get access to silage only.

You need to be very careful how you feed sheep in the run up to lambing.

It's a delicate balancing act.

Feed too much and you run the risk of 'uterine prolapse'; feed too little and they can get twin lamb disease.

Plan your pre-lambing feed regime well and, most importantly, get the feed right. I buy a high soya based nut from Quinn's and it works really well for me.

Soya

The key thing about any ration is the ingredients. Soya needs to be in the top three on the list, making up anything from 18-21pc of the protein of the feed.

Soya is key to making sure that your sheep have plenty of milk at lambing.

Ewes with no milk are a disaster so have soya high up in the ingredients for your sheep and gradually introduce it roughly six weeks out from lambing date.

Always condition score your sheep. You can sometimes have a sheep that is only carrying one lamb that could be lacking in condition and she could be treated the same as a sheep that has twins.

And a twin-bearing ewe could be over-fat and you need to keep an eye on this and don't over-feed her. Monitor your stock closely and use your discretion as a stock person.

Grassland on the farm is holding up well. I closed up land in late October and can see the benefits of what little growth there is.

This means that when I put out fertiliser towards the end of January I should see good growth results as the grass covers will be able to efficiently absorb and utilise the nitrogen.

I am going to try the coated urea this year. It seems like it's the way to go in terms of reducing emissions and it is more efficient in how it's taken up by the grass.

It is slightly more expensive per tonne, but if you are using less, then it is going to be cheaper in the long run. I generally get the contractor to spread a half bag of urea across the fields earmarked for lambing. Weather depending I might go again later in February if it's needed.

One thing I am going to do this year is soil test the entire farm. The winter months are the best time of year to do this as the nutrient levels have not being tainted with fertilisers and you will get a good overall picture of the soil fertility on the farm.

Soil is the most important tool you have on your farm so you must not neglect its needs. For me, the PH is the most vital indicator as my P and K levels are fine. You need to have your PH roughly around 6-6.3 to optimize grass growing conditions.

I am due my Bord Bia inspection any day now so I am getting all my bits and pieces ready for the big day. You have to fill out an online sustainability survey as part of the inspection.

This is a new thing compared to the last time I was inspected, so it's best to get it done prior to the arrival of the Bord Bia official.

It just saves time and its quite helpful in focusing the mind on sustainability and good farming practices.

It's also really helpful that I have been recording all my medicines and data on Herd Watch.

This makes producing the information the inspector needs, simple and easy to do. It's already on my phone and I just have to print it off.

Another piece of housekeeping to tick off the list is filling out your sheep census form. You can do this online or you can just post it into the department.

It's based on the number of sheep on your holding on December 31, 2019. You need to have this done, and it's best to get it done as soon as possible. If you don't submit the census form you open yourself up to fines and hassle, so get it in.

Cross-compliance

I find the quiet days in January a good time to get any cross-compliance paperwork done and dusted so you can concentrate on the day-to- day tasks of running the farm.

There's peace of mind when you know that all is in order and paperwork is the last thing you need to be worrying about during the lambing madness.

Finally, my wish for 2020 and the coming decade is that sheep farmers get paid for their work.

2018 and 2019 have been tough years on the sheep business and now it's payback time.

A benchmark price of €120 for mid-season lamb is what we should be aiming for as anything less means we are depending on handouts from Brussels.

I would like to see dignity restored to sheep farmers' earnings.

It would also be good to see the attacks on Irish farming by vegans and climate change activists balanced by some factual reporting and not just wild statements from people looking for headlines.

John Fagan farms in Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath

Indo Farming