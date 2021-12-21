John Connell: Great books, like great sheep, come about by chance and luck

My father was busy last week cleaning out the sheep shed. It’s a job we normally do together but he had the machines and was in the humour of it while I worked the sentences on the page.

I’ve been busy digging with my pen these last few weeks. In not just writing about these sheep, but writing about life. Writing and farming are, to my mind, not so dissimilar. A book is not born in a day, and neither is a farm.

A lamb can be brought into this world and, with work, he can grow into a beast fit for the butcher or factory.

If one is lucky, a lamb can grow into a fine hogget or ewe and command a fair price.

Every so often in the writing life one makes a book or story or play that is without doubt a contender for a prize. I’ve written one book like that and it reminds me of a prize-winning ram I once saw in Cavan.

The prize-winning rams and ewes are something else, they are a sheep apart from the rest.

It was three years ago now that I saw my top ram. I say ram but he was more like a bear with a back of muscle that was straight and pointed at the right corners.

That ram gave life to a new story in me and as I wrote the book that season, whenever I ran dry of words, I thought of the power of that prize-winner and all that he could do and did.

George Orwell, no stranger to livestock in his work Animal Farm, once said the following about sitting down to write a book: “I do not say to myself, ‘I am going to produce a work of art’. I write it because there is some lie that I want to expose, some fact to which I want to draw attention, and my initial concern is to get a hearing.”

In ways, I think he is right. The great books, like the great sheep, come about by chance and luck.

Every show season when I go to look at pedigree animals I think of all the stories it took to get them to this point. No show-stopper is ever without a storied past.

As I walked through the cleaned sheep shed this week, I thought of all the life that will soon be in it. There will be a shed full of stories, a farm full of tales. No one can truly know the outcome of a lambing season, that is up to God.

We’ve bred some fine pedigree rams on the farm through the pedigree herd but that elusive beast, the almighty crowning beast that would stop any farmer in his tracks to admire it, has not yet come. But like my books, that’s not to say it wont arrive one day.

Like Heaney, I’ll keep digging with my pen. The rams of the page will have to keep me company until the real one arrives.

John Connell lives and farms in Co Longford