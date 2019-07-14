Japanese market opens to Irish sheepmeat

Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Michael Creed meeting with Japans Minister for Health Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato in 2017.
Margaret Donnelly

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has confirmed that Ireland has secured access to the Japanese market for sheepmeat.

“I am delighted to announce market access for Irish sheepmeat to Japan,  agreed in principle during my Trade Mission to Tokyo last month” Minister Creed said.

“The Japanese authorities have now formally agreed the export verification programme and export certificate as proposed by my Department, to take effect from Friday 19 July."

He said the announcement reflects the ongoing focused effort by his Department  to open and enhance market access to key markets. 

"We now have access for both beef and sheepmeat exports to Japan, a strong endorsement of Ireland food safety and quality credentials, and of our excellent working relationships, both at Government and official level,” Minister Creed said.

 “I want to thank my Japanese Ministerial counterparts and their officials for the rapid conclusion of the formalities of sheepmeat access, following our detailed discussions last month.”

Total agri-food exports to Japan in 2018 amounted to €115m, double the level of exports in 2016, according to CSO trade statistics (which include non-edible exports such as forestry as well as food and drinks). Last year, pigmeat exports to Japan amounted to €41m; while dairy products, mainly cheddar cheese, amounted to €40m.

Beef exports to Japan amounted to €3.6m last year.

Online Editors


