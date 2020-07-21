It's shear madness: sheep farmer gets less than €20 for 245 fleeces

Rockbottom prices: Bernard King received 5c/kg for this year’s wool. Prices have been in freefall for several years, but have hit new lows this year with exports to China halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: FoKiss Photography

WHEN Bernard King was growing up, there were years when his father could pay the year's bills with the annual wool cheque.

These days Bernard considers himself lucky if he can find a merchant to accept his wool.

"We shore 245 sheep three weeks ago - we had four handfilled packs, around 355kg, and all I got was €17.55 or 5c/kg. We were lucky to get rid of the wool if I'm honest," he said.

Bernard, who farms near Leenane and the Maamturk Mountains in Connemara blames the lack of a domestic market for the current wool price slump.

The closure of the Chinese market because of the Covid-19 pandemic has seen sheep farmers struggle to find a buyer for their wool.

"It's crazy that the wool is sent all the way to China when you think of the transport cost and then its exported from there back to Europe," said Bernard.

"People have been saying that oil-based products for the clothing industry are cheap and that is exacerbating the problem, but wool couldn't be much cheaper than it is now and it is a natural product.

"My father could pay all the bills with the wool cheque years ago. It's gone from one extreme to another," he said.

Senator Victor Boyhan raised the issue in the Seanad last week calling for a dedicated Irish wool forum. "I have had representations from counties Kerry, Galway, Monaghan, Clare and right down to Cork concerning the sheep industry. The wool aspect of the industry is on its knees.

"I have asked that the new Minister for Agriculture [to look at] the establishment of a dedicated forum for the Irish wool industry in line with demands made for the industry.

"We have an amazing product that is exported all over the world, yet somehow we do not have a proper processing plant for it in this country," he said.

