“It was one of the worst things I’ve seen,” says John Joe Mac Gearailt, a Baile an Lochaigh man who farms on the western side of Mount Brandon.

“Two walkers, they came in and were halfway down the sliabh with a Labrador. They left the dog loose, the sheep took off, and the dog drove about 10 of my ewes to the edge of a cliff. Six of them jumped off.”

Mr Mac Gearailt says he ran up the hill but these people had gone. Nobody came around after to apologise or pay the damages — but it’s not about that: it’s seeing what’s happening.”

That was eight years ago, but there’s been no improvement; walkers still bring dogs onto Mount Brandon and, if anything, things have worsened on all sides of the hill.

“One farmer says that four or five ewes have broken legs every time he collects the sheep. It’s not right that farmers are coming to me, nearly in tears. I wouldn’t usually go public like this, but it’s affecting me as well.”

This recklessness isn’t new, but it seems curious that things have “come to a head”, as Mr Mac Gearailt says, when the country is supposed to be locked down.

And it’s curious that this long-standing scourge to hill farmers on all sides of Brandon has not been nipped out through the years, but it’s not for the want of trying.

“When we approach these people, they become awfully abusive,” says Mr Mac Gearailt. “It’s hard enough to make a living off what we’re doing without that.

“Lockdown brought it to a head; after things opened up, we had an influx of Irish visitors, and they thought they could do what they wanted west of Dingle — we were only the Wild West back here.

“We had a tradition of going to the hill on Sundays to round up our sheep, count them, and see that everything was okay.

“Last July, I had my sheep bunched up and counted, and then I went up to see where the rest were. As I did, there was a guy down from me, he had left his dog loose onto the sheep. I roared at him, but your man only roared back.

“I went back down towards him, but he took off.

“That day, I told my wife that I just couldn’t go up on the hill any more on Sundays.

“We’re providing these people with an amenity. Walkers are welcome here, we need them for our local B&Bs, but we have a problem, most of it with non-locals, but some local people as well.

“We’re thinking of locking the gates until it’s dealt with. We don’t want to, but we might have to. We can’t keep going like this.”

It comes as the IFA launches a nationwide ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign with posters to be placed on farm gates across the country to ban walkers with dogs.

The IFA is spearheading the initiative following a number of reports of farmers finding their sheep “torn apart by dogs or frightened into ditches and drains”.

The IFA’s Sean Dennehy said farmers whose livestock are under threat from dog attacks have no choice but to refuse walkers with dogs access to their lands.

“There has been a significant increase in attacks in recent months. The message simply isn’t getting through,” he said.

