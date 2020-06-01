Farming

It's not a year to hold onto stock beyond what is necessary

John Fagan

"Don't cast a clout until May is out" is an old saying, underlining the unpredictability of the weather in May. Another adage says, "a wet and windy May fills the barns with corn and hay".

This May has been particularly unpredictable. We have had 2pc of normal rainfall here and we need rain. I am concerned about the survivability of my reseeds.

I managed to draft some lambs to the factory and they did well considering they were only 40kg live - they killed out an average of 19.5kg.