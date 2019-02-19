It's make or break for UK sheep sector as Brexit D-Day looms

For the sheep on Alan Hutton's farm outside Basingstoke, about 50 miles west of London, the outcome of Brexit will mean life or death.

Mr Hutton, who farms about 1,000 acres (405 hectares) on grassy, rolling hills in southern England, specialises in raising ewes for other farmers to breed.

Like many farmers and business owners, he's grappling with the risk that Britain leaves the European Union without a trade deal, potentially throwing his livelihood into chaos.

Mr Hutton says he'll send about half his 150-animal flock to the meat market if there's no agreement. He's already forward sold some of his grain crop to lock in the price and has stockpiled about a year's worth of fertilisers and pesticides.

"We'd sell the white-faced ones for meat because there would be no demand for them to be sold as potential mums for next year," he said in an interview on his farm, pointing to ewes nearby munching on a field of turnips.

"The sheep industry will probably contract massively."

Sheep have been a part of Britain's blustery landscape since ancient times. The wool industry was prospering by the time the Romans invaded in 55BC and lamb is still a staple of British fare, be it in a traditional Sunday roast or lamb chops served with mint sauce.

But, perhaps more than any other type of farming, sheep could be the hardest hit by a no-deal Brexit. British farmers export about a third of the lamb they produce, and almost all of that heads to the EU, particularly France and Germany.