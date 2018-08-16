The recent rain is starting to bring a bit more hope to the sheep sector with lamb prices stabilising and quotes of €5.00-€5.15 on offer, partly due to the strong demand associated with the Muslim Eid festival.

It's decision time for store lamb producers in the west

The store trade hasn't established itself yet in the west and the drought is no doubt to blame, with grass supplies tight throughout the country.

Many farms in the west which would usually have many lambs sold as stores at this stage still have them on the land.

It will soon be decision time on whether to wait for the store trade to pick up or to finish the lambs on farm themselves.

With limited grass supplies, perhaps using meal to supplement lambs is the next best option.

It is important when selecting a ration for fattening lambs to stick with it. Chopping and changing the diet can upset the animals and prevents lambs from thriving.

I build them up slowly starting with a small amount of meal (200g/head approximately). High cereal rations with barley, maize etc work very well for me.

We sold the first of our batch of 30 mule wether lambs on August 1.