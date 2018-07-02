Farm Ireland
It's all in the genes as Miley flock sweeps the board

The Miley family's Charollais entries scored a fourth consecutive success at the National Sheep Breeders Championships

Declan Miley with his Champion of Show, show judge Myfyr Evans (left) and Edward Buckley, Chairman of the Irish Charollais Sheep Society
Martin Ryan

Retaining a national championship in the pedigree world is the challenge of every breeder, but quadruple success in this sphere is achieved by very few - unless you're the Mileys from Roscommon.

Declan, Mark and Joe literally swept the board at the National Sheep Breeders Championships, where they showed a string of champions crowning their day with the coveted overall Championship and Reserve Championship of Show from their Charollais flock at Knockcroghery. It was the fourth consecutive year the Mileys had retained the national title, which is exceptional by any measure.

It was all about keeping it in the genes for the Shearling Ewe class winner, sired by Rheadar Orlando, went on to be crowned Female Champion of the Show and Overall Champion of the Show. Dam of the Show Champion, Logie Durno Oprah, winner of many awards around the country, was judged winner of the Senior Ewe Class, Reserve Female Champion and Reserve Overall Champion by judge Myfyr Evans.

Limerick may not known for its sheep breeders, but Michael Power brought plenty of quality from his flock at Cappagh, near Askeaton, and took home a collection of rosettes.

A fine line out of Shearling Ewe Class winners from the flocks of M, D and J Miley, Frank Gibbons, Richard Allen, M & S O'Neill and Peter Rooney
He showed the winner of the Ram Lamb class, which had the second largest entry of any Charollais class at the show in which he also claimed the second prize and showed the winner of the Ewe Lamb class, which had the largest entry.

The winner of the Senior Ram class came from the flock of Eugene O'Sullivan, Ardcath, Co Meath, and the Shearling Ram winner was exhibited by Michael and Sarah O'Neill, Bolinaspect, Co Wexford.

Irish Charollais Sheep Society Chairman Edward Buckley from Macroom, Co Cork, was present for the presentation of the awards.

The breed originated in the Saone et Loire district of France. In the early 19th century the local breeds were crossed with Robert Bakewell's Dishley or Leicester.

From then on, the breed remained pure but it was not until 1963 that it was actually named Charollais after the town of Charolles from where the French flock book is now run.

