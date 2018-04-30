The Department of Agriculture is undertaking investigations in Donegal after sheep from a flock in the county were found to contain a disease that can be transmitted to humans.

Investigation as sheep found to contain disease that can be transmitted to humans

In recent weeks officials from the Department effectively shut down at least one farm after a veterinary inspection of carcasses at a meat plant revealed they contained sarcocystosis.

The Department also confirmed that the current outbreak relates only to one farm in the county, however it is understood that a second farm in the east of the county is also be under investigation for a similar outbreak. A well-placed source told the Donegal News that the number of sarcocystosis detections on farms in Donegal since last year is cause for extreme concern.

Lambs contract sarcocystosis from dogs who, in turn, get it from eating offal containing the parasite. It is mostly detected after the animals are slaughtered, when cysts can be seen on the meat. Symptoms of the condition in people include stomach aches, nausea, headaches, fever and diarrhoea. Where humans have contracted it in the past, infected meat was blamed.