Improved legislation required for laws on dog control

There has been a spate of dog attacks on sheep in the county in recent months.

THE Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners Association is calling for more stringent dog control measures.

With lambing season upon us, this is a critical time on sheep farms throughout the country. Chairman of Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners, John Malone is appealing to all dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash and under effective control at all times when out walking them.

He added that whilst the vast majority of dog owners are very responsible, unfortunately because of the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of a minority, dog attacks on sheep continue to be a huge issue in Wicklow and indeed throughout the country.

Mr Malone said: “There is currently a great deficiency in the current legislative system for the enforcement of responsible dog ownership and dog control. The absence of a centralised database to identify ownership and those responsible for the dogs and the lack of enforcement of micro- chipping are all contributing to a persistent and escalating problem.

“There is a failure by the relevant authorities to have appropriate enforcement and sanctions in place for dog owners who allow their dogs roam free and cause damage to livestock. The Association is calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue to give a commitment to put in place better legislation and more resources to deal with this problem as a matter of urgency.”

Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners Association vice-chairman Peter Behan, along with Wicklow IFAc recently met with members of Wicklow County Council, including the dog wardens, to outline these issues and concerns.

Mr Malone added: “The level of funding available to the two dog wardens in Wicklow is simply not appropriate to support them in their daily roles. Extra dog wardens are needed to implement the dog licencing system. If this was enforced properly the additional money generated would cover the cost of extra dog wardens which would be greatly beneficial.”

According to Mr Malone, sheep farmers’ livelihoods are being put at risk with huge financial losses incurred because of the thoughtless approach of certain dog owners.

“The message simply isn’t getting through to people to keep their dogs under control at all times, and not just when out for a walk. Dogs simply cannot be let to roam free at any time, especially at night-time or when going off to work during the day.

“There has been a spate of dog attacks on sheep in the county in recent months. The injuries inflicted on sheep by dogs are appalling and horrific. Those not killed often must be put down due to severity of the injuries inflicted. This is extremely traumatic for the farm family involved,” said Mr Malone.

The Chairman would like to remind dog owners that sheep farmers are entitled under law to protect their livestock. This allows for the shooting of the dog worrying or about to worry their sheep. The dog owner can be held responsible for any losses involved with serious financial and legal consequences.

The Association encourages any farmer who has suffered a dog attack to contact their local Garda station immediately who will work very closely with them and offer guidance and advice.