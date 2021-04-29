IFA meets ICM over British lamb imports

IFA has called on the regulatory authorities to validate procedures around imports

The IFA has held a meeting with Irish Country Meats (ICM) over the British lamb imports that were delivered to the processor’s Wexford-based boning hall earlier this week.

The association had hit out at the processor after observing a lorry load – a purported 23t of sheep meat – arrive at ICM in Camolin the same week that factory quotes for spring lambs, hoggets and cull ewes slipped by 40-60c/kg.

Speaking after the meeting, Sean Dennehy IFA sheep chairman said factory management “were left in no doubt” that undermining prices by importing product to fill orders “will not be tolerated”.

However, he added that factory management “assured” the association that the product in question is “re-exported” – primarily to the EU market; and that it is “fully compliant” with the regulatory labelling requirements; and does not carry the Bord Bia quality assurance logo.

He said: "It is up to our competent authorities - the Department of Agriculture, the Food Safety Authority and Bord Bia - to assure farmers this product is not misrepresented as Irish sheep meat.”

“IFA is demanding the three agencies audit all procedures around the importation, processing and labelling of this product to ensure the integrity of Irish lamb is protected and that no imported products carry our labels or our quality assurance logo.

“Structures must be put in place to supply our key markets throughout the year and remove the need to use imported product to fill orders.

"Factories have a key role to play in this and must support the production of early lamb on Irish farms for these markets with price commitments that reflect the costs and labour associated with early lamb production.

"Current market conditions are strong and the price cuts attempted earlier this week by factories must be reversed. Numbers are tight and demand will increase further as we approach the end of Ramadan in mid-May."

Mr Dennehy outlined that prices have started to strengthen this week, with €7.50/kg offered for hoggets yesterday and €8.00/kg for lamb with higher prices for larger lots and groups.

"Factory agents are more active in marts this week highlighting the demand for sheep meat that must be reflected in prices paid to farmers.

“Lamb prices throughout the EU and the UK remain strong, driven by high volumes of supermarket sales, the reopening of the food service sector in the UK and the approaching end of Ramadan.

"Farmers should dig in, sell hard and demand the full market value of lambs and hoggets.”

ICM response

In response to the matter earlier this week an ICM spokesperson said: “Irish Country Meats works closely with our direct farm suppliers and producer groups to market Irish lamb across the world.

“ICM has built a strong export retail customer base servicing over 25 markets, that sits alongside our developed domestic market business. To support a consistent 52 week supply for our customers, the company’s lead boning hall in Camolin, Co Wexford, sources carcass lambs from other locations in ROI/NI and the UK.

“The development of a complimentary European export retail business has helped to remove the historical exposure to a volatile export carcass trade and has demonstrated a sustained & improved return to Irish farmers.”