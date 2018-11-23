More needs to be done to educate walkers of the dangers of letting their dogs loose on forest walks, according to IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy.

IFA meets Coillte over spate of dog attacks in the Dublin mountains

Along with sheep farmers from the Dublin area Mr Dennehy met recently with Coillte on the control of dogs in the forestry area of the Dublin mountains.

IFA and Coillte have agreed to work together to encourage responsible dog ownership and reduce the attacks on sheep flocks in the Dublin Mountain area.

Sean Dennehy said IFA made it very clear to Coillte that a lot more would have to be done to educate walkers who let their dogs loose on forest walks, after which the dogs chase or hunt down sheep in the adjoining farms.

He said some farmers are having to endure repeated sheep attacks from dogs allowed to run off the lead.

He said dog owners are required to keep their dogs under effective control at all times.

The IFA National Sheep Chairman said Coillte agreed to increase the signage informing dog owners of their responsibilities and the need to keep their dogs under control at all times.

Coillte also agreed to highlight responsible dog ownership at access points for walkers and improve fencing where necessary.