IFA call for EID postponement as 'derisory' €50 offer slammed

The IFA has warned that the introduction of EID could destroy the fragile store lamb trade and has called on the Department of Agriculture to postpone the measure.

EID is due to be introduced from October 1, but it has been strongly opposed by the farm organisations.

IFA has estimated that EID will cost sheep farmers up to €2 million per year.

At a meeting with Department of Agriculture officials last week IFA argued that sheep farmers cannot carry the additional costs of EID.

IFA representatives said the Department will have to provide a full subvention on the costs of EID tags, and they described the Department proposal of a once-off €50 for the purchase of tags as "derisory and totally unacceptable".

Traceability

The association's sheep chairman, Sean Dennehy, pointed out that there are no traceability benefits at all from imposing EID on sheep that go from the farm of origin directly to slaughter.

He said the EU regulations provide that it is not necessary to apply EID to these sheep.