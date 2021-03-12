Iconic advert re-released to remind dog owners to be vigilant during lambing

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has relaunched a Department of Agriculture advertisement, reminding dog owners that sheep worrying by dogs remains as big an issue as ever, particularly during lambing season.

“Sheep worrying brings immense and unnecessary stress upon farmers. Many of us will remember the 1984 advertisement featuring “Bonzo” the dog, the theme of which remains as relevant today as back in the 1980s.

"Each year, dogs that are allowed to run free are a menace to sheep. Uncontrolled pets can decimate a flock, with reports suggesting that up to 4,000 sheep are killed or seriously injured in dog attacks yearly. Pet owners are responsible for ensuring that their dogs are under control at all times.”

Sheep worrying can occur at any time of the year but it is hugely problematic when it happens during the lambing season. Up to 2.5 million lambs are born across the country every Spring. Sheep flocks are very vulnerable to dog attacks at this critical time, and especially during the night.

The Minister added, ‘‘Dog owners must remember that even the most gentle family pet can kill or maim sheep and lambs if allowed to roam. Never let your dog out unsupervised, especially at night.”

It comes amid reports of dog attacks on flocks in recent weeks.

However, IFA Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said that while it is a welcome first step, the Minister for Agriculture must provide funding to drive awareness of the advert.

"The new advert is excellent, but it’s disappointing that there’s no reference to a budget to ensure that the public will see the advert.

“It’s the equivalent of giving someone a brand new car, with an empty tank of petrol, which is pointless.”

Online Editors