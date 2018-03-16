What a week we had coming into March. I am physically and mentally exhausted in the aftermath of the 'big snow'. I actually think I am in shock from it.

How to mentally and physically get over the recent bad weather

I was lucky enough that lambing wasn't in full swing, my start date was March 5, so I thank God for small mercies. The snow blew in all over the sheds. I did my best to keep it out but the end result was that I had to hire in contractors to clear out all the bedding which was completely saturated.

It was non-stop working around the clock to try and protect my stock and make sure nothing would happen to them. It was never going to be the case that I would adhere to the weather alert to stay inside after 4pm. Farmers don't abandon their animals. I know that farmers all over the country have been badly hit, it was mentally and physically exhausting.

The only thing to do now is remain positive and put it behind you and look forward and not look back. One thing we must learn, and Teagasc and advisory boards need to accept, is that farmers need to plan based on the reality of extreme weather events. Extreme weather is now the norm and not the exception.