How this Donegal farmer is using seaweed to boost his flock

John Parke has been using embryo transfer to expand his flock of rare-breed Spotted Dutch sheep. He credits seaweed as being the key to his success

Spot the difference: John Parke on his farm outside Letterkenny, Co Donegal with his Dutch Spotted lambs. Photos: Clive Wasson Expand
Dutch Spotted ewes with recipient ewes Expand
John with his pedigree Texel lambs in his tunnel shed Expand
John Parke, on his farm outside Letterkenny Co. Donegal with his Dutch Spotted lambs. Photo Clive Wasson Expand
Some of John's Dutch Spotted lambs with his recipient ewes. Expand
One of John's pedigree Spotted Dutch lambs Expand
Chrstine Kelsey with the first pair of Spotted Dutch ewes they purchased. Expand
John Parke, on his farm outside Letterkenny Co. Donegal with his Dutch Spotted lambs. Photo Clive Wasson Expand
John Parke on his farm Expand
Black Texel Cross ewe and Dutch Spotted lambs Expand
John Parke, on his farm outside Letterkenny Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Fifteen years ago, John Parke decided to add a pop of colour to his Texel flock when he bought his first black-woolled sheep.

Last year he took it a step further and bought three pedigree Spotted Dutch sheep. He’s now breeding them using embryo transfer on his farm in Glenmacquin, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

