How this Donegal farmer is using seaweed to boost his flock

Fifteen years ago, John Parke decided to add a pop of colour to his Texel flock when he bought his first black-woolled sheep.

Last year he took it a step further and bought three pedigree Spotted Dutch sheep. He’s now breeding them using embryo transfer on his farm in Glenmacquin, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Expand Close John with his pedigree Texel lambs in his tunnel shed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John with his pedigree Texel lambs in his tunnel shed

“I’d been breeding a few Texels for years and had been selling the lambs at the local mart in Stranorlar,” he says.

“I was always trying to improve my farming system and ultimately I decided to cut down my numbers and focus on quality rather than quantity.

“The man that I’d bought my first ewes from, James McClean, passed away and there was a dispersal sale of his flock.

“I knew from having dealt with him that he had top-quality sheep, so I went along and bought some of his very well-bred black-woolled Texels. That was the start of the black sheep for me.”

John imported three Spotted Dutch sheep from their native home in The Netherlands, sourcing them through Monaghan-based livestock transporter Malcolm Workman.

Expand Close Chrstine Kelsey with the first pair of Spotted Dutch ewes they purchased. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chrstine Kelsey with the first pair of Spotted Dutch ewes they purchased.

“Malcolm specialises in importing and exporting livestock to and from the continent. He has brought in a great selection of rare breeds to Ireland such as Badger Faced and Blue Texels,” says John.

“I started with two Spotted Dutch ewes and then a few months later I bought the third.”

As well as their unique spotted appearance, John says Spotted Dutch have other attributes.

“They are docile, low-maintenance and make excellent mothers. They usually lamb unaided and produce great lively lambs that are quick to their feet and quick to suck,” says John.

“Because they’re so low maintenance they suit me perfectly. I work full time off-farm with Gibson Farm Services in Raphoe, so I needed a breed that wasn’t going to take up too much time or require much minding.

Expand Close Black Texel Cross ewe and Dutch Spotted lambs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Black Texel Cross ewe and Dutch Spotted lambs

“The Spotted Dutch sheep are hardy, and they do well even on just a grass-based system.”

When John imported his first Spotted Dutch ewes there was no Irish society where he could register them. So he and fellow breeder Rachel Gallagher established the Irish Spotted Dutch Sheep Association, which now facilitates breeders with registering and tracking pedigree bloodlines.

The market value of Spotted Dutch female is €1,500-5,000, so increasing numbers can be expensive.

John decided to use embryo transfer as a way of expanding his flock, which he says allows him to have a concise lambing season and get the most out of his ewes.

Fertilised embryos are removed from donor ewes and implanted in recipient ewes.

Expand Close Some of John's Dutch Spotted lambs with his recipient ewes. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Some of John's Dutch Spotted lambs with his recipient ewes.

John’s breeding programme is created by Patrick Grant, a Co Down vet who specialises in specialised sheep health and advanced fertility.

“I flushed my three Spotted Dutch ewes last autumn and got 29 embryos. Out of those 29, I got 19 lambs, so I’m happy with that,” says John.

“Some may not hold and could be rejected by the recipients but overall, it’s a good way of expanding numbers, particularly when you’re dealing in pedigree breeds.”

John also flushed five of his pedigree Texels.

“I lambed 45 recipient ewes in four to five days last week,” he says. “I keep Suffolk Mule sheep and Texel cross Suffolks just as recipients.”

John says having good, healthy ewes is imperative when it comes to both recipients and donor ewes.

“They need to be well looked after and be kept on good, clean ground. Before they’re sponged, they should get a mineral bolus and fluke dose,” he says.

“Hoggets — two-to-three-year-old ewes — are ideal because they’re usually in good health. When sheep reach four or five, they tend to get a few more health issues such as sore feet.”

Expand Close John Parke, on his farm outside Letterkenny / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Parke, on his farm outside Letterkenny

John has found that feeding seaweed meal to his ewes has made a massive difference to both his sheep’s health and the equality of their embryos.

“It was a real turning point when I started feeding the ewes a seaweed meal,” he says.

“Breeders often have secrets to their success, and some will share, and others won’t, but I can tell you my secret has been seaweed.

“I had a lot of grade-two and three embryos, which are good but not great. Once I started feeding the seaweed meal, the quality of the embryos immediately improved and now they’re grade ones.

“I found the hold rate of the recipients improved massively too.

“Sourcing it was difficult though. Although it’s made here in Donegal by OGT in Kilcar, there was no stockists for it in the county. We then took it on in Gibson’s, where I work, and it has been flying out the door since.

Expand Close One of John's pedigree Spotted Dutch lambs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of John's pedigree Spotted Dutch lambs

“There’s a lot of pedigree breeders in Donegal now and the market for seaweed is growing.”

John says young female farmers are dominating the sector.

“Most of the top breeders in this field are women and young girls and it’s fantastic to see.

“In most cases, women do it better than men — they know their stuff and they’re practical and clean.

“My wife Christine and I have four daughters, Kelsey, Kayla, Davida and Esmae and we’re delighted that they are all interested in farming and that the tide has changed on what was for too long a male-dominated sector.”

Expand Close John Parke on his farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Parke on his farm

What level of start-up costs did you incur?

You’re looking at €1,500 to €5,000 for a good Spotted Dutch female. I started with two and then bought a third a few months later.

I’ve established the flock through embryo transfer so I incurred less expense than if I’d bred them the traditional way.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Sourcing good females. They’re extremely scarce in this country so most have to be imported.

Until the breed gets established here it’s going to difficult to source stock.

I’m hoping to buy a pedigree Spotted Dutch ram over the next few months to a year, so that will make breeding easier for me.

What’s the best piece of advice you could give to someone thinking of getting into a rare breed?

Find a breed that suits you and the land you’re working. I wanted a low-maintenance, hardy breed.

If you’re working off-farm, choosing a breed that suits that lifestyle is important. Doing your research is crucial.

Have you found any state bodies or agencies helpful?

No. I think support and good advice is lacking for pedigree breeders in this country, particularly here in Donegal.

For pedigree breeders it’s disappointing to see that some of the main farming bodies are sending their students to farms which use hybrid rams rather than pedigree rams when teaching about pedigree breeds.

As pedigree breeders, we are putting every effort into promoting pedigree bloodlines, but when we don’t get any help it’s difficult to do.

Read More



