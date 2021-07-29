Hill walkers damaging special areas of designation, warn farmers

Concerns have been raised about recreational users “not abiding by the countryside code” during the recent spell of good weather.

Kenmare-based IFA National Hill Committee chairman Flor McCarthy said there has been “a huge increase” in recreational users on farmlands as people continue to holiday at home this summer.

“IFA is, and always has been, in favour of recreational walking, but the farmer can't carry a financial risk from this activity.

“The insurance/indemnity issue is ongoing for farmers. Details of a pilot insurance policy have been discussed. However, currently, nothing is in place to provide farmers with indemnification.

“The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, must ensure the proposed pilot insurance policy is implemented without delay. We have always supported the process, but we feel the progress is far too slow at this stage,” he said.

The Kerry suckler beef and sheep farmer said that while it is encouraging that people are getting out on hills and exercising on the various dedicated trails, the association is reminding hill walkers that they must respect farmers' property and abide by the Comhairle na Tuaithe countryside code.

“This includes a stipulation that dogs cannot be taken onto trails whether they are on a lead or not,” he said.

While most people observe the code, some blatantly disregard it. It has also come to IFA's attention that dogs are wandering off Coillte and National Parks trails onto private land.

“People are welcome to use the dedicated and agreed walks throughout the country. However, they must observe the rules, including the exclusion of dogs.

“The commitment in the Programme for Government to expand the Walks Scheme to 80 trails was welcome. But no progress has been made to date. The minister must ensure this expansion of the walks scheme progresses at once.”

SAC sites

INHFA has also outlined the need for Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, state bodies and the tourism sector to engage with farmers and ensure they are comfortable with the general public accessing their lands.

President Colm O’Donnell said many of its members are frustrated by some hill walkers’ “scant regard” for them and their property.

“These farmers have outlined details of hill walkers ignoring requests to not bring dogs, not staying to prescribed pathways, not closing gates as instructed, blocking access through illegal parking and on some occasions being confrontational and aggressive with farmers; and leaving large amounts of rubbish behind them.

“In addition to this with much of our uplands being Natura 2000 sites (SAC or SPA designations) the increased footfall from tourists is now starting to impact and damage some of these sites” he said.

While recognising the economic benefit a progressive tourism industry can have for local communities, the INHFA leader stressed that this must be done “in partnership” with local landowners and farmers.

“On this basis it is vital that all of those that are benefiting from this sector from, hill walkers, tour operators, hotels through to our county councils engage with local farmers and address any issues of concern.”

Through this process, he maintained “there will be farmers and landowners that don’t want the public accessing their lands and this must be respected and enforced. However, there will be a lot of farmers that are amenable to hill walkers provided they are included and their issues of concern are addressed.”