Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 26 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Hill farmers call for extra €10/ewe in welfare scheme

A flock of Mayo Blackface sheep in the shadow of Croagh Patrick during last week's cold snap. Photo: Conor McKeown
A flock of Mayo Blackface sheep in the shadow of Croagh Patrick during last week's cold snap. Photo: Conor McKeown
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

An extra €10 per ewe should be targeted at hill sheep farmers from the estimated underspend in the sheep welfare scheme, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) have said.

This proposal comes ahead of the Teagasc National Hill Sheep Conference due to take place in Westport tomorrow.

INHFA vice president Brendan Joyce urged the Government to target the monies at the hill sheep sector, and called for an increase in budget.

"Delivering welfare measures in a hill flock situation can be very difficult and time consuming, particularly for measures such as scanning and mineral supplementation where only small numbers of sheep can be gathered at one time, due to adverse weather conditions, which has left the hill sheep farmers on their knees," he said.

Mr Joyce added that in the absence of a market for hill or light hill lambs and poor income performance, that it is vital that hill flock owners get as much support as possible "to sustain" the industry.

The sheep sector supports 35,000 farm families directly, as well as several thousand other jobs directly and indirectly in the rural economy.  In 2017 exports from the sector were worth €274 million, an increase of 12% compared to 2016.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

Synchronised lambing season ensures we have no labour issues
Stock image. Photo Brian Farrell

Hogget prices rising despite dirty sheep row
Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Photo Brian Farrell

Weak Sterling sees surge in Northern hoggets crossing border for...
Pens should be routinely cleaned and disinfected

Prevention can keep the wolf (and vet) from the door this spring
Teagasc advisor Terry Carroll and farm owner Rory O'Donnell on the first of the Grass10 sheep spring grazing walks at Clashwilliam, Gowran, Co Kilkenny

How this mixed farm with 350 ewes and 120 bullocks is managing spring...
Pic Roger Jones.

Holding out for the 'perfect' spreading day is costing some farmers a month's...
Lambing season - don't leave yourself isolated or fatigued

How to get into the zone for the challenges of this lambing season


Top Stories

“If you have any livestock out in fields, young lambs in particular, it could be very bad for them,” - Met Eireann

'If you have any livestock out in fields, it could be very bad for them'...

Dramatic rise in farm accidents with dairy farmers most likely to be injured
Retail sales in the EU organic market grew by 54pc between 2010 and 2015.

New EU audit of assess whether consumers can have confidence that...
Hunters have clearly defined legal responsibilities towards landowners

Hunters can become the hunted: Farmer says hunters are causing his sheep...
Stock image

Farmer traces stolen trailer back through online ad

US dairy industry lobbies Trump to gain access to UK
Stock picture

Fourteen cattle were killed in a freak road accident