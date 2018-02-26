Hill farmers call for extra €10/ewe in welfare scheme

This proposal comes ahead of the Teagasc National Hill Sheep Conference due to take place in Westport tomorrow.

INHFA vice president Brendan Joyce urged the Government to target the monies at the hill sheep sector, and called for an increase in budget.

"Delivering welfare measures in a hill flock situation can be very difficult and time consuming, particularly for measures such as scanning and mineral supplementation where only small numbers of sheep can be gathered at one time, due to adverse weather conditions, which has left the hill sheep farmers on their knees," he said.