High tech ‘sheep shed’ to monitor impacts of livestock

The new facility is part of Rothamsted Research’s ‘farm lab’, which measures how sustainable different farming methods are.

The new facility at North Wyke farm will help test out sustainable farming systems (Duo Digital/Rothamsted Research/PA)
The new facility at North Wyke farm will help test out sustainable farming systems (Duo Digital/Rothamsted Research/PA)

By Emily Beament, PA Environment Correspondent

A new high-tech “sheep shed” has been unveiled which researchers say will allow them to monitor the impacts of livestock in real-world farming systems.

The new facility is part of Rothamsted Research’s “farm lab”, which measures how sustainable different farming methods are at its North Wyke site near Okehampton, Devon.

It will help experts monitor the impacts of different ways of rearing and producing lamb – and examine whether a switch away from red meat is good for the environment in the UK.

Three self-contained farms have been established where every input such as fertiliser and manpower and all outputs including pollutants in the water that runs off fields, greenhouse gases and profits are monitored.

The new “Robert Orr small ruminants” facility will house 400 or more ewes and up to 60 goats, with group and single pen facilities for feeding and behavioural research trials, including 24 automatic feeding pens.

It will allow researchers to measure the nutrients taken in, animal growth, urine and faeces produced and the greenhouse gases being emitted by the sheep, individually or in groups.

And it will keep the flocks reared on the different farming systems separate to fully examine and compare the environmental and efficiency benefits of each.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Professor Michael Lee, head of the North Wyke site, said agricultural research often focused on individual animals or field-scale trials, and it was not always easy to extrapolate that up to the level of the farm.

“All the research we do, the leading stakeholder is the farmer, to help them improve their productivity, sustainability, reduce emissions and improve efficiency generally.

“Instead of doing that at a field or animal scale, let’s do that at a farm scale.”

For four years, the three farming systems tested have been permanent pasture which uses fertiliser, a quasi-organic system which relies on natural nutrients such as manure, and a short-term lay system which sees farmers ploughing and sowing grass crops for feed.

Now the farm is set to continue with permanent pasture as a “business as usual” option, but the other two options being tested will change.

Firstly, a mixed set of plants will provide nutrition for the animals and natural nitrogen supplies, but also attract butterflies, bees, birds and other wildlife.

And the third system will see pasture switched over to arable farming to measure the impact of changing from livestock production to crops in an area such as Devon.

“There’s been a lot of press about the detrimental impact of grazing livestock on the environment,” he said, but there was no real evidence on the impact of removing “ruminants” such as sheep and cattle from the food chain.

“We want to run these experiments so we can have enough data to show the true impacts,” he said.

The livestock in the experiment are mostly fed from the fields of the farm, and are only given supplementary feed if they are not putting on enough weight, which comes from products humans cannot eat and is not imported.

Prof Lee said the idea was to look at if it was possible to develop a system which utilises the natural benefits of grazing animals such as cattle and sheep for food security.

Lyndsay Chapman, chief executive of the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock (CIEL), said: “It’s exciting  to see the Orr sheep facility come to fruition.

“Its versatility, combined with the expertise of the North Wyke team, make it ideal for supporting a broad range of projects across health, welfare, nutrition and behaviour.

“Working together with industry, we’re delivering valuable solutions for a sustainable livestock sector.”

Press Association


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Sheep

File photo

Tommy Boland: Wool prices barely covering the cost of shearing
Denis O'Sullivan taking part in the Sheep Shearing and woll handling Championships at the 2011 Sheep and Wool festival in Cillin Hill Kilkenny over the weekend. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

Sheep farmers turn to the Greens for help on wool prices
Declan Dunne, Roscommon Mart, helps Matty Walsh load up his newly bought load. Brian Farrell

Lamb trade: 'The outlook, if agents are to be believed, is not good'
Sean McNamara, Chairperson of the ICSA at a recent protest

Factories claim lamb market is 'softening'
John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath.

John Fagan: This year's summer is shaping up ominously like the washout...
John Large has a 620 strong flock in mid Tipperary.

Sheep farmers can only be pushed so far on prices
Tag time: The new sheep ID rules will be introduced in two stages

EID tagging rules - all you need to know


Top Stories

Dark clouds: Agriculture emissions account for a third of the national total. Photo by Roger Jones

Climate actions will need to speak a lot louder than words
A farmer watches as grain is harvested. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix/File Photo

Heatwave seen trimming, not slashing EU grain harvest
Operation Transformation: John Heney says old pasture land still has much to offer the beef farmer, citing the example of this bullock who emerged from the slatted shed in poor condition but has thrived since going to grass on March 22.

John Heney: 'Brave face' approach has aided continuing decline in beef...
Green shoots: Norman Kenny, farm manager Colm Warren and Deirdre O’Sullivan at Nurney Farm in Co Kildare

Innovations mark Kildare farm out as one of Ireland's most progressive...
Killer app:The weed-killing robot sprayer developed by Swarm Technologies in Australia

First generation of farm robots are delivering game-changing results
Stock Image

Margin squeeze: How farmers were battered by weather, soaring input costs...
ICSA President Edmond Phelan

€100m beef fund must be distributed, but with 200 head of cattle limit - ICSA...