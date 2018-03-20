Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 20 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Hardly a blade available': Fodder fears rise as sheep farmers face lamb losses after new snowy weather

And grass growth in Leinster and Ulster 50pc below normal

Cold snowy conditions mean a shortage of spring grass for sheep to feed on (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cold snowy conditions mean a shortage of spring grass for sheep to feed on (Gareth Fuller/PA)
IFA president Joe Healy

Claire Fox

Fears of increased sheep losses and localised fodder shortages intensified this week in the wake of the latest cold snap.

Heavy snows blanketed much of Wicklow, Wexford, Kildare and Meath, as Ireland was again hit by cold Siberian winds.

The scramble for fodder has resulted in keen competition for supplies, and the price of good quality small square bales of hay and straw has hit €4/bale in the west.

With the lambing season in full swing sheep farmers are battling heavy losses as restricted housing means most farmers had ewes and lambs back out on the land for the latest weather event.

James Curran of Meath IFA said farmers in the county were generally losing "one to two lambs" a day.

One Meath sheep farmer told the Farming Independent that he lost 150 lambs during Storm Emma when his shed collapsed due to the snow.

Lambs will have been affected by the latest cold snap, farmers say (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Lambs will have been affected by the latest cold snap, farmers say (Gareth Fuller/PA)

John Brooks of ICSA called for the government to compensate farmers who suffered severe sheep losses as a result of the recent weather.

"If you see all the good that farmers did during Storm Emma with clearing the roads, this should be balanced with compensation for farmers who suffered extreme lamb losses," Mr Brooks said.

Also Read

Meanwhile, demand for fodder across the south and east has intensified over the last week as poor growth and difficult ground conditions prevented dairy herds and beef stock being let out to grass.

Teagasc's PastureBase service shows that grass growth in Leinster and Ulster is running 50pc below normal levels at 4kg/ha/day.

With stronger demand for fodder and feed, IFA president, Joe Healy, has renewed his call for a "meal voucher" scheme for affected farms. Mr Healy said the current fodder transport subsidy had not worked.

"It was very clear from early on that the transport subsidy was not working; there is far too much bureaucracy involved and farmers are forced to jump through too many hoops to access support," Mr Healy said.

"A meal voucher system is the simplest solution to the grave situation, and Minister Creed needs to act immediately to properly support affected farmers," he said.

Feed traders report strong demand for baled silage in the Border counties of Cavan and Monaghan, and into Northern Ireland.

Brendan Joyce of INHFA said €45 per silage bale was being quoted in the west, and that the quality of these bales was generally poor.

The market for small square bales of both hay and straw is also brisk, with a collected price of €4/bale being paid for both in Clare and south Galway over the last fortnight.

In the UK National Sheep Association chief executive Phil Stocker said "It’s been much later, people are really getting into the throes of lambing, and we’ve certainly seen problems with shortages of silage and the cost of it.

“Normally you’d expect at this time of year to turn sheep on to some fairly new grass growth high in protein and energy, but there’s hardly a blade of grass available.”

Even when the cold weather recedes it could be up to six weeks before the grass really gets going.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

The Kavanagh family from Drumphea Co Carlow, move sheep from fields into shelter ahead of the arrival of storm Emma. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Water supply vitally important for pregnant ewes
The scene on John Fagan's farm in Westmeath during Storm Emma

How to mentally and physically get over the recent bad weather
Philip Higgins

Expanding enterprise: How this Sligo farmer has more than doubled his flock...
Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Schmallenberg virus appears to have spread further north in Ireland in 2017...
Factories are looking for lamb supplies at this stage

'Base price of €7/kg needed to cover rising sheep sector costs'
A

New ram has come up trumps with his first progeny
There are 'significant' but as of yet unrealised market opportunities for hill sheep farmers say Teagasc. Photo: Brian Joyce

How supplying niche markets could help safeguard the future of hill sheep...


Top Stories

Photo at feeding time, with the local designed/manufactured 40 outlet feeder on Lester Ryans farm Dunbell Co Kilkenny. Feeding 32 calves 18 weeks old out on grass. Photo Roger Jones.

Why weight is key when weaning replacement heifers
Graham Lowndes, right, with his late father Richard in a photo from 2016. Photo: Steve Humphreys

'We've a right to defend our homes', says man who shot intruder on...
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

New food supply chain proposals will help stamp out unfair trading practices -...

Calf exports under threat from lack of breeding data
Martin Keenan was aquitted of murder. Photo: Collins Courts

Watchdog worried law now encourages the use of lethal force against...
Carrentubber Pinocchio is the highest ranked bull on the ICBF Gene Ireland Beef Bull list 2018

Looking for stock bull this spring? This might help you choose the right...
Stock photo of a brood of hens.

Footage shows 'horrific conditions' endured by 500,000 chickens in farm...