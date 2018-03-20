Fears of increased sheep losses and localised fodder shortages intensified this week in the wake of the latest cold snap.

'Hardly a blade available': Fodder fears rise as sheep farmers face lamb losses after new snowy weather

Heavy snows blanketed much of Wicklow, Wexford, Kildare and Meath, as Ireland was again hit by cold Siberian winds.

The scramble for fodder has resulted in keen competition for supplies, and the price of good quality small square bales of hay and straw has hit €4/bale in the west. With the lambing season in full swing sheep farmers are battling heavy losses as restricted housing means most farmers had ewes and lambs back out on the land for the latest weather event.

James Curran of Meath IFA said farmers in the county were generally losing "one to two lambs" a day. One Meath sheep farmer told the Farming Independent that he lost 150 lambs during Storm Emma when his shed collapsed due to the snow.

Lambs will have been affected by the latest cold snap, farmers say (Gareth Fuller/PA)