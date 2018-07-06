Grassland issues take centre stage at Sheep2018

Grassland, breeding, health & safety and environment are among the key topics to be covered during Sheep2018 Farm to Fork at Teagasc, Athenry on Saturday.

Grassland, breeding, health & safety and environment are among the key topics to be covered during Sheep2018 Farm to Fork at Teagasc, Athenry on Saturday.

Each topic will be covered in a separate area throughout the complex which will also encompass commercial exhibits and sheep breed shows.

Of particular interest will be the Grassland Village, which will cover all aspects associated with grassland management, soil fertility grass measurement and budgeting, grazing infrastructure, reseeding and information on on-going grassland research studies.

At the Flock Health Village, industry and RVL veterinarians, DAFM staff and Teagasc research and advisory staff will be available to address issues such as internal and external parasites, infectious abortions, vaccinations and lameness.

As in previous sheep events there will be a significant focus on processing and marketing of both sheep meat and live animals.

Bord Bia will be co-ordinating factory displays of retail product and processors will have staff on hand to discuss market specifications and outlook.

Teagasc and industry staff will be on hand to discuss the clean livestock policy, selecting lambs for slaughter and tagging and recording requirements.

With Galway awarded the European Region of Gastronomy, there will be a significant emphasis on food this year.