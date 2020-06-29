Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Getting future breeding stock into shape

Assess which ewes to keep and get them to optimum weight and body condition before they are sent to the ram

Sean Conway Expand

Close

Sean Conway

Sean Conway

Sean Conway

Tom Coll

Weaning will take place on the Conway farm this week with the lambs now around 12-14 weeks old.

Sean believes that ewe milk contribution to lamb growth rate is minimal at this stage and he would rather concentrate his efforts on having good-quality leafy swards available to the lambs from July onwards.

This facilitates a high percentage of lambs weaned off grass with no concentrate input. Sean's target is to have all lambs sold by late September.