From LA to lambing in the Midlands

For the next six weeks Rachel Shimko (pictured) will work on John Fagan’s sheep farm in Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath on the WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) scheme.

“This whole thing is about taking a break. In LA everything is about image, who you know and what your next job is going to be. John keeps laughing at me and telling me lambing won’t be a break but it will be for me,” says Rachel who worked as a production- assistant on American comedy series Young Sheldon.

“I’m looking forward to the rain as well. I’m from Joshua Tree in California, which is basically desert but everything here is so green. It’s so different.”

While her family reared horses and had chickens, Rachel has no experience with sheep and is looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I saw a sheep on its back earlier and thought it was just chilling but John said they can die in that position so I’ll definitely learn a lot out here. It’s great to become apart of a new culture.”