Foster ewes can cause trouble - so be wary when buying

Stock Image
Stock Image

Tom Staunton

Breeding sales are in full swing around the country as the sheep farming cycle begins again. We are preparing our Mule ewe lambs and hoggets for the premier sale in Ballinrobe.

Breeding replacement sheep is no easy task as there are many variables. The Mayo Mule group that I'm involved in keep a close relationship with their customers, who return year after year.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Buying replacements keeps the system of breeding lambs for fattening more streamlined and means that farms can keep a higher stocking rate of mature ewes on the farm instead of running some dry hoggets.

In between the sales over the next month we will be sorting our ewes to suit the rams. All the underperforming ewes and ewes culled for various reasons - including mastitis, bad feet and poor thrive - will be sold; some have been sold already.

Ewes will get minerals and fluke dose, and any incoming hoggets will get vaccinated against abortion.

This is used as a preventative measure, and is good practice for farmers to do so to safeguard flocks. Disease can be brought onto a farm in many ways, such as vermin, contaminated straw and hay, and buying in foster ewes or pet lambs.

Foster ewes tend to be forgotten about; but they are often problem ewes, and the impact they have on the farm may not be seen until the following season, so it's important to ensure that a foster ewe you buy has genuine reason being without a lamb.

We are now gearing up for the Mule sales on September 7 and 27, as well as the West of Ireland Lanark group sale on the 14th, in conjunction with the sale of pedigree-registered Blue-faced Leicester rams in Ballinrobe.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

We have a selection of hogget rams and ram lambs for both and 30 Lanark ewe lambs, plus Mule ewe lambs.

Even though it is a busy time of year, I enjoy going to the sales, whether buying or selling or just having a look to see how the trade is going.

It was a busy summer travelling to shows with stock and promoting the breeds.

The last show of the year for us is the National livestock show in Tullamore. There was fantastic competition in both the Mule and Blue-faced Leicester classes, with the largest entries ever for both breeds.

The remaining lambs on the farm have plenty of grass and are not being fed meal at present. With some more aftergrass from a second cut of silage coming on stream I will delay feeding any meals to these wether lambs and try to fatten as many as possible from grass.

It has been quite wet and lamb thrive may begin to slow on just grass alone if it continues this way. If the wet weather continues meal will be introduced sooner.

The replacement ewe lambs have been separated and will be plunge-dipped along with the breeding ewes in the coming weeks.

I bred some Lanark-type Blackface ewe lambs last year and this worked out quite well. I am unsure if I will continue to do that this year.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Sheep

Pen of ten: The Mayo Mule and Greyface Sale at Ballinrobe. Photo: Conor McKeown

Factories: Lamb prices steady but ewes take a hit
Branching out: Sean Conway with some of the heifers he is contract-rearing on his farm in Sligo

Making heifers work on a sheep farm
Photo Brian Farrell

Lamb import spike from North a 'cynical and shameful tactic' by factories to...
File photo

British sheep farmers in a race against time on Brexit
Auctioneer John Maher is in full swing at the Borris Sheep Show and Sale which took place on Saturday and saw 1621 sheep for sale. Photo: Roger Jones.

Tommy Boland: Rational analysis proves sheep meat production will be...
Sean McNamara, Chairperson of the ICSA at a recent protest

Factories: Brief respite from falling lamb prices is over
Photo Brian Farrell

Over 9,000 lambs imported at height of beef protests


Top Stories

Message: A farmer takes part in a protest at the ABP plant in Bandon, Co Cork, which featured translated signs to greet a Chinese delegation visiting the plant. Photo: Denis Boyle

Jail threat looms over farmer as Chinese inspectors arrive
Complex issue: Land law in Ireland has a long and colourful history

Legal Advice: Land squatter's rights and wrongs
Stock image

Three beef factories secure injunctions against protesters 

The only way to make progress is for full and open disclosure on the...
Centre of justice: The Four Courts in Dublin

Meat factory seeks to jail protesting farmer as court battle set to intensify
Stock image

Larry Goodman co-owned meat processor records profits of €3.12m
Independent farmers and supporters outside Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, as protests are continuing outside a number of meat processing plants, after a farmers� group rejected the outcome of talks last week aimed at securing better beef prices.

Farmers vow to continue beef protest despite court injunction