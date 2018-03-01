Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 1 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Fears for lambing and calving as pipes freeze and feed runs low

Alpacas and a Zwartable sheep at Suzanna Cramptons farm in Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny, after heavy snowfalls over night. Photo: Dylan Vaughan
Alpacas and a Zwartable sheep at Suzanna Cramptons farm in Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny, after heavy snowfalls over night. Photo: Dylan Vaughan
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

Farmers have described conditions as "difficult and challenging", with some dairy farmers struggling to keep water supplies flowing in milking parlours.

Livestock farmers in the midst of the hectic calving and lambing time are having to draw water supplies from other sources due to frozen pipes.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has also been urged to rethink the current fodder subsidy scheme in light of the cold snap, as the IFA claimed it wasn't working.

Westmeath sheep farmer John Fagan, who has hosted RTE's 'Big Week on the Farm' and has 1,000 ewes due to start lambing from Monday, said many farmers were already under severe pressure with fodder shortages, no grass growth, housing issues and frozen pipes.

He said there would be major difficulties in letting young lambs out to grass due to low temperatures. "It is all about being able to let them out quickly. It has done a month's worth of damage," he said.

"I feel sorry for those who are already lambing full-tilt - there could be people in serious difficulty," he said, adding many would be thinking about readjusting high stocking rates of animals on farms due to climate change and more extreme weather events.

Mr Fagan said some pipes were frozen on the farm at Gartlandstown and they were trying to insulate them with straw to keep water flowing. "Hopefully it will be the last sting in the tail of a very difficult winter," he added.

IFA president Joe Healy also said conditions were "difficult" and it was adding increasing pressure, particularly in the Midlands and eastern counties.

Also Read

"It is absolutely essential farmers think of their own safety and the safety of their families and neighbours at this time," he said. "The possibility of getting them out to grass, given current weather conditions, is now very much on hold, which will have an impact on already tight fodder supplies."

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland, which has 800 members, said it could aid the National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather as it was well-equipped to provide sanding, gritting and snowploughing.

Milk processors in Leinster and Munster have put contingency plans in place for collections due to the weather alerts.

"We worked to maximise milk collections and feed deliveries early in the week to help prepare for the forecasted adverse conditions," a spokesman for Glanbia said.

"Road conditions mean that in some areas there will inevitably be disruption to normal milk collection and feed delivery schedules - farmers are asked to be patient."

The processor has put out additional rigid milk collection vehicles that are more suitable for snow in affected areas.

Dairygold said it had been working since Monday to minimise disruption, with farmers urged to grit lanes and yards for the lorries.

Irish Independent

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

Synchronised lambing season ensures we have no labour issues
Stock image. Photo Brian Farrell

Hogget prices rising despite dirty sheep row
Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Photo Brian Farrell

Weak Sterling sees surge in Northern hoggets crossing border for...
The study shows sheep farmers are particularly at risk (David Cheskin/PA)

Study predicts Brexit could halve Scotland’s sheep flock
Pens should be routinely cleaned and disinfected

Prevention can keep the wolf (and vet) from the door this spring
Teagasc advisor Terry Carroll and farm owner Rory O'Donnell on the first of the Grass10 sheep spring grazing walks at Clashwilliam, Gowran, Co Kilkenny

How this mixed farm with 350 ewes and 120 bullocks is managing spring...
Pic Roger Jones.

Holding out for the 'perfect' spreading day is costing some farmers a month's...


Top Stories

Stock photo

Three new solar farms get go-ahead

'Deer coming into farmyards at night and eating silage alongside cattle' -...
Cattle in from the snow this week.

Have cattle prices, like the weather, become frozen?
The Teagasc sc team get set for action at last week's animal health on Alan McDonnell's farm. Photo: Jeff Harvey/HR Photo

Are 'very affordable' drugs leading to incorrect dosing of cattle?

'Difficult' farming conditions as half the country told stay behind closed...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: David Conachy

Kerry CEO raises doubts on sustainability of milk prices
Roscommon Mart - Weight 410kg; DOB 23/12/16; Heifer; LMX Price € 1080. Photo Brian Farrell

Prices take a seasonal tumble as buyers bide their time