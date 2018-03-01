Fears for lambing and calving as pipes freeze and feed runs low

Farmers have described conditions as "difficult and challenging", with some dairy farmers struggling to keep water supplies flowing in milking parlours.

Livestock farmers in the midst of the hectic calving and lambing time are having to draw water supplies from other sources due to frozen pipes.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has also been urged to rethink the current fodder subsidy scheme in light of the cold snap, as the IFA claimed it wasn't working. Westmeath sheep farmer John Fagan, who has hosted RTE's 'Big Week on the Farm' and has 1,000 ewes due to start lambing from Monday, said many farmers were already under severe pressure with fodder shortages, no grass growth, housing issues and frozen pipes.

He said there would be major difficulties in letting young lambs out to grass due to low temperatures. "It is all about being able to let them out quickly. It has done a month's worth of damage," he said. "I feel sorry for those who are already lambing full-tilt - there could be people in serious difficulty," he said, adding many would be thinking about readjusting high stocking rates of animals on farms due to climate change and more extreme weather events.