‘Faroese sheep are among the best mothers in the world’ – meet the sheep breeder continuing his nation’s unique traditions

The Faroese are said to be a "very strong breed”

Sheep breeder Eyðun Eliassen has worked the Faroese breed on the mountains surrounding the small village of Trøllanes at the northern end of the Faroe Islands for the last 20 years.

The former dairy farmer, with a background in agronomy and who previously worked for the islands’ Agricultural Agency, lambed down 300 ewes this May inside his purpose-built lamb house.

Though the annual income from his sheep enterprise averages at 150,000 Danish Kroner (around €20,000) before tax, including a small subsidy is 50,000 Danish Kroner (around €6,700) to help make grass, he says: “I’m not farming on the Faroe Islands for the money”.

Speaking to the Farming Independent during a visit of the enterprise with the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists, the married father-of-four, who has lived in the region all his life, says he is proud to continue the nation’s unique sheep production traditions.

Expand Close Sheep breeder Eyðun Eliassen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sheep breeder Eyðun Eliassen

“We take the females off the mountains in the winter, and they are kept inside, we lamb in the house in May.

“The females will be ready for mating the same autumn, and the male will be ready for slaughtering during the winter so it’s very quick to have more sheep and lamb again the next spring.

“I’m on 1.5 lambs per ewe per year with a slaughter weight of 16/17kg. Meat is my main business; we slaughter about 250 lambs per year; we slaughter all the males in autumn, and we keep some females for replacements.

“We do not salt the meat — we slaughter it, clean it, and then hang it up for five months from October to February, it’s very natural, it is a Faroese tradition, it is our way to consume our food.

Expand Close Eliassen lambed down 300 ewes this May inside his purpose-built lamb house. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eliassen lambed down 300 ewes this May inside his purpose-built lamb house.

“It’s the special climate here that allows us to do it, you wouldn’t do it in other places, it has to do with the meat and the climate here at that specific time of the year.

“It’s a tradition from the very old days when we didn’t have a fridge or anything like that to keep food for the winter for ourselves, we fermented fish as well, so it is a very old tradition.

“We mince the meat to make sausages from the mother sheep, we sell everything online or we go to the market in Torshavn to sell it, we mix pepper, salt, and onion into the sausage.

“We get at least 1,500ml of rainfall per year, we also have more grass on the north end of the island of Kalsoy than the south end — we don’t know why but it is very stormy here in winter and the sea blows up and spreads some good minerals on the land, there are very big bird colonies here too.

“Our customers are all private, I’m not allowed to sell to the supermarket, all my customers are in my home, they know me.

“Fermented lamb last year sold for 115 Danish Kroner per kilo [around €15/kg] if it’s fresh it’s 80-100 Kroner [around €10-13/kg], but I don’t sell fresh produce.”

Expand Close Faroese lambs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Faroese lambs

Although Eyðun, who is also a tour guide and takes care of the lighthouse, says the risk is greater when running his sheep on the steep rocky mountains, some stock has been lost to the sea, he says, “the Faroese are a very strong breed”.

“I think they are the best mothers among sheep in the world, they are very, very good mothers. They are very easy lambing; we don’t need to be here for every lamb.

“We are not rich, it’s a low income but I would not do it if I did not like it — what makes me happiest is to be myself and the work is manageable for my family, I have five or six men that help me to collect the lambs from the mountain too for shearing and for slaughter.

“The same customers come back year and year and if one of my customers dies at 80 years old, their grandchild will ring and say, ‘I want the meat’ so it’s passed on between the generations.”

Expand Close Eliassen out on his land / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eliassen out on his land

However, Eyðun does harbour some concern about the increase of tourists to his village following the unveiling of a new James Bond tombstone on the cliffs nearby where scenes of the secret agent’s latest movie No Time to Die were filmed.

“I’m not glad to see more tourists, we are a little village normally of 12 to 15 people, but between 8am in the morning and 4pm in the afternoon we become the minority with all the buses and cars coming here every day — I can’t drive my tractor.

“The tourists are not disturbing the sheep, they take care of the nature, but there are things I don’t like, for example drones are a problem at the lighthouse, it disturbs our big colonies of birds, they are afraid of the drones, so we have to stop it.”