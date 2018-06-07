Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 7 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers put sheep in CT scanners to help breed tastier chops

Researchers are testing whether CT scanners can determine which animals will produce the best meat
Researchers are testing whether CT scanners can determine which animals will produce the best meat

Sarah Knapton

Choosing the best ram for breeding used to be a case of checking for foot rot, good lamb weight and a vigorous countenance. 

But now UK farmers are turning to modern technology to find the perfect animals to produce the healthiest flock.

Researchers at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and Scotland’s Rural College have been testing whether CT scanners can determine which animals will produce the best meat.

The method causes no harm to the rams, and measures the fat and muscle content so that only individuals with the healthiest genes will be chosen for future breeding.

Kirsty McLean, manager of the college's CT Scanning Unit, said: “The CT machines are accurate enough to measure everything from spine length, to eye muscle area, to intramuscular fat levels – all of which is taken into account when working out how to produce the best-tasting meat.

“We’re then able to provide breeders with Estimated Breeding Values for these traits to help choose the best rams, and ultimately the best in quality for the product that ends up on your plate.”

The industry is already using technologies such as video image analysis, which can detect and quantify carcass composition and meat distribution,  but the new scans allow for similar tests on live animals.

Previously AHDB has also developed robots to pick vegetables and microchipping slugs to track their trails.

Also Read

Kim Matthews, head of animal breeding and product quality at the AHDB, said: “The farming community works tirelessly to provide the best in sustainable quality.

“Our work is focused on delivering genetic evaluations that will enable the industry to become more efficient and provide high quality produce.

“Whilst CT scanning might appear a novel technology, future advancements hold great potential for the industry. We have a role to help the public understand how innovation is used to deliver the products that they pick up on the shelves.”

The ADHB was established in 2008 to support the meat and livestock horticulture, milk and potato industry in Great Britain as well as cereals and oilseeds in the UK.

Telegraph.co.uk

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit
Live cattle exports soared 35pc last year to over 196,000 head. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Impact of possible UK live export ban on Northern Ireland highlighted
Photo: Brian Farrell

Little change as lamb prices level off across the board
ICSA members took their campaign on the EID and the clean sheep policy to the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street, Dublin

Farm leaders battling to postpone compulsory tagging plan


Top Stories

Farm incomes facing potential €200m hit
Kilrossanty Co. Waterford. Image: Google maps

'Farming was his life' - Shock at second farming tragedy in Waterford area in...

Basis for milk price reductions ‘completely gone at this stage’ – Farm...
If yields are reasonable, don’t delay cutting silage.

Sweet outlook for silage crop as first cut gets
Eamonn Farrell ICOS; Martin Keane ICOS President; Patsy Ahern, Glanbia and TJ Flanagan, ICOS Chief Executive at the ICOS agm in Portlaoise. Picture: Alf Harvey. No reproduction fee

'It's easy to blame the co-op for milk prices but the co-op model delivers'
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Beef grid could be back in force with some farmers unhappy with...
Ulster Farmers’ Union chief executive Wesley Aston raised concern about the impact of the Stormont impasse on farming (PA)

Farming union urges speedy NI progress on planning for post-Brexit agriculture