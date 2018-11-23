Farm Ireland
Farmer's jeep and trailer with beloved sheepdog and 60 sheep stolen as he paid for diesel

Farmer's jeep (main) and sheepdog Jess (inset)
Ryan Nugent

A Midlands farmer has issued a desperate appeal after his jeep and trailer containing 60 sheep and his beloved sheepdog were stolen this afternoon.

James Kealy (51) from Stradbally, Co. Laois said he had stopped at a filling station in Graiguecullen, Co. Carlow when the incident occurred.

He was paying for diesel at the station at around 4pm when everything was stolen.

His sheepdog Jess was sitting in the jeep at the time.

Gardai in Carlow are investigating the robbery, and Mr Kealy is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a Ford Ranger Wildtrack, registration 09 DL 2797.

"My life is the jeep, my office is the jeep, I’m a farmer, everything is the jeep," he said.

"Needless to say there’s a financial value on top of everything – 60 sheep are probably worth between €5,000 - €6,000, the trailer €4,000 and the jeep is probably worth €10, 000.

"The sheepdog was in the jeep, she’s eight or nine years old. At this stage I’d probably miss the dog more than I’d miss the sheep."

Mr Kealy said "I am upset, I am, it’s everything".

Online Editors

