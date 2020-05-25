Farmers dump wool as markets collapse

It has been claimed the value of wool doesn't cover the cost of shearing

It once drove a mighty rural industry, but sheep farmers are now having to dump wool, with prices hitting all-time lows as a result of the Covid-19 emergency.

With few merchants willing to purchase stock due to the market turmoil, farmers are left without an outlet for wool as the shearing season gets into gear.

The Farming Independent understands many sheep farmers have been forced to dispose of their wool or give it away for free.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara has said the fact that many farmers have been left with no choice but to dump wool lays bare the hypocrisy of successive governments trumpeting the country's green credentials while wasting a versatile natural resource.

"Prices are down as low as 15-20c/kg for wool that costs €2.50-€3 a head to shear. At that rate, it would cost us four years' wool to pay for one year's shearing. It doesn't make sense to even bring the wool anywhere, so it's just being dumped, which is a real shame," he said.

IFA sheep chairman Sean Dennehy highlighted that the country's 2.5 million ewes have to be shorn over the coming weeks.

Mr Dennehy also said the value of the wool doesn't even cover a fraction of the costs of shearing.

"The options with wool in the current collapsed market are limited. Some farmers will decide not to sell and store the wool, if they have facilities, gambling that the market will rise later.

"Others will sell at the current poor price and just take the loss. Some will deliver to their merchant without agreeing on a price at this time, and the merchant will store the wool with the possibility of a better price at a later date."

Sean McNamara said wool needs to be recognised as a valuable natural resource, and research and investment is required to harness its potential.

"In the manufacture of fertiliser alone a 25kg bag made from wool pellets delivers a 9-1-2 NPK mix. We could potentially produce 5,000 tonnes of fertiliser using home-produced wool alone."

Indo Farming