Farmer anger intensifies as factories slash lamb quotes by 50-60c/kg

IFA met with senior management in Irish Country Meats in Camolin, Co Wexford this week and demanded the factories stabilise and restore lamb prices and stop undermining the market with price cuts.

"We left the management in ICM in no doubt about the anger among sheep farmers over the way factories have savaged lamb prices and destroyed farm incomes over the last two weeks.

“IFA put a strong case to ICM to increase the Bord Bia Quality Assurance bonus to 30c/kg. We also made it clear if the factories want lighter in-spec lamb, they need to pay a worthwhile price premium to farmers,” he said.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara whi led a group of 60 sheep farmers to blockade the entrance to the ICM sheep plant at Camolin in Wexford on Monday morning.

"The anger is palpable amongst the sheep farmers protesting here," Mr McNamara said. "It costs a lot of money to rear these lambs and we need to be getting a minimum of €7/kg to make it viable."

Supply to the factory was severely disrupted, with a long tailback of lorries and jeeps with trailers developing throughout the day.

The reason for this action is simple. ICSA point to lamb prices being back by over a €1/kg on 12 months ago. Yesterday morning quotes for lamb dropped even further. Moyvalley slashed 60c/kg off their price dropping back to €5.50/kg for spring lambs.

Kildare Chilling dropped their quote for lamb by 45c/kg to €5.55+10c/kg quality assurance.