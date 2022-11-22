Why these father-and-son pedigree Belclare breeders from Offaly swear by the stars – but they aren’t blinded by them

Liam and Eoin Dunne’s pedigree Tubber flock was established in 1995 and has gone from strength to strength, breeding some of the top Belclare sheep in the country.

Previously, dad Liam ran a commercial flock on his Offaly farm but a clash between two rams was instrumental in his move to Belclares.

“I had two Suffolk rams, which had a fight after being sheared, so they ended up in the factory,” he says.

Liam knew Larry Barrett of the Belclare society through work and decided to look at his rams in Carlow.

“Larry was on the phone when I went down, so I went and looked at the rams,” he says. “And when he came down he said he was missing a ram. But I said ‘no, he’s in the shed, that’s the ram that’s going to Tubber’.

“Larry had plans to sell him at a sale, but the ram ended up coming back to Tubber with me!”

Eoin in the barn

Then the opportunity came to buy some ewes from Teagasc Athenry, and the Dunnes joined the Belclare Sheep Society.

“I went to Athenry and bought five ewes. You need five ewes to be a member of the society and that was the start of it,” Liam recalls.

Today, with the help of mum Linda and sister Catherine, the Dunnes keep 50 pedigree Belclare ewes.

Over the last few years they have concentrated on improving the flock as well as selling pedigree ewe lambs to other breeders.

“We sell to farmers who are trying to get new lines or genetics across the breed, and we sell the best of our ram lambs to pedigree and commercial farmers,” says Eoin.

Around half are sold from home and half through sales, with the Belclare society running a number of sales throughout the year, including its August Premier sale.

The Dunnes keep 50 pedigree Belclare ewes

​“That’s what we keep our best sheep for and in the past few years we’ve got on fierce well there. That’s backed up on how we’ve picked and followed stars and followed our own breeding lines, along with our own opinions on sheep.”

Their hard work was rewarded in 2019 and 2021 when their animals championed the Belclare Sheep Society Premier Sale.

“It’s nice to be rewarded in the show ring, as we focus on the sales ring and the returning customer is the big one for us,” says Eoin.

“We won the Premier sale in 2019 and in 2021, and in 2020 we can second and we came third in 2022. We also had the National Champion of the breed this year with our stock ewe in Athenry and got reserve champion with our ewe lamb.

Belclare ewes in the sheds



“Some people come here before sales and we do that too, going to see rams on their farms before they go for sale.”

The Dunnes began performance recording with sheep Ireland in 2010 and lambed down 50 pedigree Belclare ewes in 2022. The flock has an average replacement value of €6.53 and an average Terminal Value of €1.51.

“We’d always say you’re only as good as the last ram you sell,” says Eoin.

“Belclares are a replacement breed, so it’s not the terminal Beltex or Suffolk, and you’d have a farmer only ringing you every six or seven years. But they’re the calls you want. Sales are all well and good but it’s the return customer here on the farm, that’s what it’s all about and that’s what we’re building for.

“So, when we use the Sheep Ireland database, it’s all about the genetics.”

Some sheep farmers say ‘if you want stars, look up in the sky’, acknowledges Liam — ‘and if you want sheep, look at the sheep’.

“But you have to balance, and we are following the stars big time. It gives you the genetic trends, the mother’s milk, survivability, days to slaughter, replacement index and other data, based on CPT (central progeny testing) flock values.

'When we use the Sheep Ireland database, it's all about the genetics'

“Generally the Belclares are miles ahead, in data recording and actual performance, of any other breed in terms of replacement — the eurostar value would show that.

“We keep our highest-score ewe lambs, so you can see every year the performance of the animals are improving.

“But we are not blinded by the stars, we use old-school methods in conjunction with the stars.”

Liam credits the success of the flock partly to careful selection of breeding animals used in the flock. Knockcroghery Gottfried, which they bought in 2021, is in the top 2pc on both the Terminal and Replacement indexes, and over 95pc of his progeny on the farm rank as 4 or 5-star on the Replacement and/or Terminal index.

According to Eoin, they have been rewarded for the improvements in the past 10 years.

The land

“It’s not just the terminal side of things, it’s also the replacements and we see it in the lambing shed. We have very few rejections and very little mis-motherings. Even the milk, it’s all improved hugely.

“I think the stars is a great tool, and a commercial farmer has no other way of seeing data like that. It’s a great way for a commercial farmer to walk into a farm and find out an evaluation of a ewe’s daughter’s milk. To have information like that is huge.

“We can start looking at days to slaughter and that’s what a commercial farmer should be looking at — they should be looking at all the replacement traits.”

Liam and Eoin also follow the lines closely on the farm.

“We have recordings going back years, all the mothers and fathers lines. You mention a ewe’s number from back in the day and Dad would know what ewe that was,” says Eoin.

‘Even though it’s a replacement flock, we can’t forget about the terminal side of things’

The changes in breeding over the years mean the profile of the flock has changed a lot, according to Liam.

“They are totally different to what they were: better wool, better confirmation, size, milk and quicker finishing,” he says.

“That’s across the whole Belclare breed, not just our sheep. If you saw the ewes I brought home from Athenry — and I had the pick of 30 ewes… you couldn’t imagine them running around the place now. ”

And the terminal side of the breeding has been high up on the agenda of the Dunnes, Eoin says.

“Even though it’s a replacement flock, we don’t want to forget about the terminal side of things, because a sheep farmer still has to finish lambs,” he says.

“When a commercial farmer comes to the flock, no matter what their flock is, their priority when buying a Belclare is a replacement.

Eoin with ewes in the shed

“Obviously, he wants to get his numbers up in his daughter’s milk and get his mothering ability up in his hoggets.

“But it’s also very important that the lambs produced are finishing quickly. So we’ve always looked at the days to slaughter on the terminal side and that has paid off now.

“We are following the genetic trends and we are seeing more commercial farmers coming into the yard and asking about the stars.

​“We had someone come in last year looking at a ram and ask ‘what’s his daughter’s milk?’ That was a real eye-opener for us.

“He whittled down the sheep he was interested in based on daughter’s milk.”

On the farm, the lambs are lambed indoors and let out the next day after being weighed and tagged, able to come in and out depending on the weather.

“We have very sheltered fields but there is no point rearing soft lambs,” says Eoin.

“That’s another thing about the Belclare breed: they are up on their feet sucking and looking for their mother within minutes of being born.

We spend a lot of time in the lambing shed, with cameras installed too, so losses are minimal

“We spend a lot of time in the lambing shed, with cameras installed too, so losses are minimal.”

Although Eoin would like to establish a second breed on the farm at some stage, he acknowledges that it’s hard for any farmer to establish themselves in a breed and even harder to get into it as not everyone is selling their best ewes.

“I see it here, to sell a ewe out of here is hard, after putting so much work into getting the lineage built up,” he says.

“At the moment we’re doing all right and trying to reach our full potential.

“And this year we were rewarded for that, with the highest achieving flock in 2022 in the sales and show ring.”