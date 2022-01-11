UCD Dean of Agriculture: ‘Innovative graduates will leave farming in a good place’

Irish meat may become more expensive but people will probably reduce their portion sizes so it’s still affordable

Professor Frank Monahan has taken over as Dean of Agriculture and Head of UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science at a time of enormous change and unpredictability in Ireland’s farm sector.

From radical shifts in agricultural policy and transitioning consumption patterns to the threat of misinformation on food production and the dramatic impact of the coronavirus on higher education, his term is already paved with challenges incomparable to many other educational fields.

Yet speaking to the Farming Independent, the widely published academic (over 200 papers) is clear on the path forward for the next crop of agricultural scientists who he says will be “more comfortable with change than ever before”.

Prof Monaghan has worked in UCD for 25 years and, from a young age, was fixated on how science could be applied to food.

“The public’s understanding of the connection between science and food was not there at that time. Food science was just coming into its own,” he says. “The focus was on the quantity of product, carcass size, shape, confirmation, not so much on quality.

“Now we talk about grass-fed beef, grass-based production and the advantages in terms of composition of meat.

“We want to be able to analyse it and say something about the way the animal was reared — information that is required for ‘food authenticity’ that consumers are increasingly interested in.

“And it’s really important in an Irish context if we want to market our beef on its grass-based nature compared to more intensively produced beef.

“We’ve applied the same thinking to dairy so we can state what’s different in the signature of Irish milk.”

Prof Monahan says it’s vital that “everything we do in agriculture and food is underpinned with science”.

“It’s very easy to say something but actually, can you prove it? Consumers are getting more curious about the food chain, it has become so much more complicated.

“My diet as a child was not very varied. It was a good diet, but we didn’t have the complexity and variety we have now — people are asking more questions about the source.

“Once consumers react, then supermarkets react and it feeds back to the producer. If consumers want more information on the environmental profile of their food in the future, that will come back to the farmer to prove their environmental credentials.

“It is going to become more important, particularly in Ireland, where there is a lot of focus on our agriculture at the moment. We know our production systems are good, we just really need to be able to back that up with science.”

Acknowledging the significant contribution of farming to Ireland’s national carbon footprint, Prof Monahan says agri GHG emissions are higher per capita than in other countries because of the importance of the sector to the country.

“It’s a very big challenge and the narrative is quite negative around agriculture and the environment in the media. Probably the pendulum has swung too much in that direction — hopefully it will come back.

“What we need is to realise that agriculture is absolutely necessary for food production. In Ireland, what we do very well is grass-based animal production of milk and meat (among horticulture, crops and so on) — we can’t grow avocados or chickpeas.

“The race is on to find ways to mitigate the effects so we can reduce emissions and reverse biodiversity loss and soil degradation, areas we weren’t so focused on in the past.”

Prof Monahan insists it’s a huge challenge, but also an opportunity.

“We need to become more aware that farmers are the guardians of the landscape and the environment, and we have to work with them to overcome the challenges.

“We can’t just assume ‘it’s all good’. Whether it’s carbon footprint, life cycle analysis, carbon sequestration — we need to get the data.”

He says UCD’s School of Agriculture is beholden to the sector to ensure graduates are equipped with the necessary skillsets and knowledge to adapt.

“The graduates going out are tech savvy, innovative and much less constrained by the conditions of old. They’re more comfortable with change than the predictable environment they’ve grown up in.

“All our degrees are science-based, from the soil (animal and crop production) to business, horticulture, forestry, food and nutrition.

“Sustainability is front and centre, environmental, economic, and social. It’s not the case that they leave here knowing everything, but knowing where to find the information when they need it.

“Whether they go on to work in the industry or farm in their own right, that generation will leave farming in a very good place.”

‘People may eat less meat but that won’t threaten agriculture’

Consumers are probably going to eat smaller portions of meat over time, but that shouldn’t be considered a threat to Irish agriculture, says Professor Frank Monahan.

The highly qualified food scientist believes consumers will become “much more discerning” about their shopping basket and anticipates dietary habits will become “more appropriate to the food pyramid”.

“People will consume less of some products over time in line with the food pyramid and an increasing awareness of the relationship between food and health.

“A portion of meat is actually meant to be half the size of the palm of your hand, so it’s not very much.

“Dietary guidelines say we should consume a mix of fruit and vegetables with meat. So we need to increase intake of fruits, vegetables, and plant products — and when we do that, animal products will go down a bit.

“But I don’t see that as a threat to Irish agriculture because the world population is growing. There is a demand for our animal products.”

Irish meat may become more expensive but people will probably reduce their portion sizes so it's still affordable

Irish meat may become more expensive but people will probably reduce their portion sizes so it's still affordable

He says the quality of protein in Irish meat and dairy is “very high”.

“It has all the amino acids you need — not all proteins from other sources do that.

“If you decide not to consume any animal products, and that’s fine, you then have to make sure you get the plant products that meet those needs.”

He says consumers should pay more for these high-quality products, particularly due to increasing environmental demands on production.

“Sometimes the view is that farmers get a handout, but the reason why food is cheap is because it’s kept artificially low by subsidies — the price consumers pay doesn’t reflect the cost to the farmer to produce it. We as consumers can’t have it every way. We can’t have cheap food and then expect the farmers to be able to survive on a low return for their high quality produce.

“It’s going to be more expensive, so maybe you buy less and therefore it becomes more affordable, which goes back to portion size.

“Farmers have to be facilitated, through whatever supports they can get, to adopt technologies that are needed. Farmers are always open to being innovative. Looking at alternative ways of generating income must also be to the fore.

“But more than anything else, it’s essential that the family farm survives. It is the very fabric of Irish society, of the Irish landscape. If we don’t have our farms, what do we have?”

Prof Monahan is proud of UCD's diversity

Prof Monahan is proud of UCD's diversity

University sees big leap in number of female academics over 25 years

There was just one female academic (on a staff of 50) when Professor Frank Monahan joined UCD’s School of Agriculture and Food Science over 25 years ago.

Today, more than 50pc of the school’s 130-strong academic and research staff are women.

The new Dean of Agriculture proudly points to this fact when speaking on the evolution of the school (right) over the years and his plans to build on its reputation over his tenure.

“There’s a very positive can-do attitude in the school, which is really heartening and made it very easy to take on the role. I’m deeply honoured to be in this position,” he says.

“Embedding a culture of equality, diversity and inclusion is very important — 33pc of our students now come from non-traditional backgrounds, mature students, students from disadvantaged backgrounds and that brings its own richness of experience.”

UCD Agricultural Science is ranked number one in Ireland, fifth in Europe and 20th globally. Demand for its programmes is growing three per cent year on year and the school is also seeing a surge in less traditional subject areas.

“Interest in environmental science is increasing — it’s more sought after than previously; plus, we expect numbers to increase in forestry and horticulture over the coming years.

“We also need to develop opportunities in the lifelong learning space, and offerings in continued professional development. Innovation and entrepreneurship are going to be really important for the success of Irish agriculture too. We need to give students more exposure to ‘teaching and learning’ environments as opposed to the earlier ‘chalk and talk’.

“From Covid, it’s clear that online virtual learning needs to be a given from now on. Students want multiple opportunities to listen to material. I’d like to see that embedded across the school.

“One of my ambitions is also that we move up the rankings. We’re in a good place, but we can always do better and collaborating internationally will be really important in that.”