Tommy Boland: More of the same may not result in more of the same

As I sit down to write this article, the rain is falling heavily against the window. After a very dry and mild back end, which has seen grass growth and lamb thrive hold up well here, we are now getting some heavy rainfall. After a very wet July by our standards, we had just 55pc of the normal rainfall in the months of August and September.

Mean soil temperature was 2.5C above average in September, ensuring good grass growing and utilisation conditions. Sheep do well in dry conditions as both thrive and foot health are really favoured by the drier grass.

We have 75 lambs remaining on the farm with an average weight of 41kg and they are currently grazing Redstart.

Fifty-one lambs were sold on the day of writing at €6.60 to weight of 22kg carcass. The April sown Redstart is now closed until after Christmas, when it will undergo its fourth grazing. There is an additional 35 acres which was sown on July 25 where the lambs are being finished and the remainder of this will be used to out winter the twin and triplet-bearing ewes.

Ewes were mated on Monday, 18th and there were 3pc of the ewes not raddled after a 48 synchronised mating. The plan with the ewes is to house them in mid- to late-February for a March 14 lambing.

The Redstart has been and will continue to be a key component of our lamb finishing and ewe wintering system for numerous reasons. While it is not for everyone, what is? We are using it to address several challenges facing our flock and the industry as a whole.

These challenges include the ever-increasing problem of anthelmintic resistance and the increasing legislation relating to the procurement of anthelmintics.

The increasing pressures coming on the use of concentrate feeds in ruminant production system and the associated marketing of products and the requirements to reduce the carbon footprint of our products.

While a single action like growing a forage crop is not a silver bullet to these challenges, it does help to partially address them.

The way the crop grows and is grazed by lambs reduces the parasite burden on the lambs, and thus will lead to reduce requirements for anthelmintic administration. Its usage has almost entirely eliminated the need to feed concentrates to lambs here to finish them and the shorter time to slaughter has the potential to reduce lifetime methane emissions though we need to fully capture any potential benefits here, before I can make any definitive statements in this regard.

There are of course ‘cons’ in the growth of a crop of Redstart, the tilling process required for its establishment, or at least the tillage process we have used to date will serve as a source of carbon emissions and it is a nitrogen hungry crop when grown as a main crop, as we do, and this issue needs to be addressed as we look at emissions targets and nitrogen cost.

So there is a clear requirement here to quantify the pros and cons and to calculate if the overall end result is positive or negative from a performance and sustainability perspective.

With all the revelations in recent weeks regarding carbon budgets and agri-food policy, it is clear that a business-as-usual model will become increasingly more difficult to pursue.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb tommy.boland; @ucd.ie