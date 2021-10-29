Farming

Farming

Tommy Boland: More of the same may not result in more of the same

A business-as-usual model will become increasingly more difficult to pursue Expand

Tommy Boland

As I sit down to write this article, the rain is falling heavily against the window. After a very dry and mild back end, which has seen grass growth and lamb thrive hold up well here, we are now getting some heavy rainfall. After a very wet July by our standards, we had just 55pc of the normal rainfall in the months of August and September.

Mean soil temperature was 2.5C above average in September, ensuring good grass growing and utilisation conditions. Sheep do well in dry conditions as both thrive and foot health are really favoured by the drier grass.

We have 75 lambs remaining on the farm with an average weight of 41kg and they are currently grazing Redstart.

