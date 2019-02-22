'There's no point being up half the night - you're no good to yourself or the sheep'

Dan O'Loughlin says he always makes a point of getting at least six hours' sleep during lambing - he has a mix of 208 Belclare and Suffolk ewes.

He hosted a Grass10 Sheep Grazing Farm Walk, on his farm in Mountrice near Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

"We are expecting 360 live lambs. I don't mind the first three weeks, it's the last week when I usually begin to wilt a bit. I do go to bed at night and I do get six hours' sleep. I make a point of that," says Dan, who took over his Kildare farm in 1988 from his father Eddie, who is now aged 89.

"There's no point being up half the night and not being able to work the next day. You're no good to yourself or the sheep."

Ewes and their lambs pictured on Dan Loughlin's farm in Mountrice, Monasterevin, Kildare, at the Grass10 Early Spring Grazing Sheep Walk, Co. Kildare. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Dan feels that the looming Brexit may lead to increased lamb prices.

"If there aren't enough lambs here then I feel lamb prices will increase," he says.

"We used to have five million ewes; we have over two million now, so we are getting paid for them whereas we weren't a few years ago. It's all about supply and demand."

About 60 acres of Dan's 140-acre farm is dedicated to tillage, which he has planted with winter barley and will soon plant with spring barley.