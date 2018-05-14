Strabane man Tom Perry making a buzz in sheep shearing world

Tom Perry wants to be the world champion - but not in football, boxing, snooker or athletics.

Tom Perry wants to be the world champion - but not in football, boxing, snooker or athletics.

The 28-year-old Strabane man is a competitive sheep shearer - and is heading towards the top.

Up-and-coming star Tom has recently returned from New Zealand and Australia where he sheared just over 30,000 sheep ahead of the 2018 shearing season. Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph Tom, who helps his dad Ian run the family farm in Co Derry, firmly puts his success down to hard work, not to mention, sheer talent.

"Sheep shearing is hard; we just make it look easy," he said. "I've always had a passion for sheep. We've around 200 on the farm at home. "My dad runs it and I help out at lambing time. I earn money shearing to help modernise the farm and, off season, I do other jobs like fencing."