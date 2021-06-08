Farming

‘Small changes on the farm can make a big difference to water quality’

Cork dairy farmer John Fouhy, part of a programme aiming to stop sediment and nutrients getting into rivers, says farmers need more incentives to help the environment

Dairy farmer John Fouhy from Meadstown, Kildorrery, Co Cork, with Ciara Donovan, Farm Sustainability Advisor, Dairygold. Photo O'Gorman Photography Expand
A four-inch pipe cut in half collects the water Expand
Sediment settles in a 1,000 litre IBC tank before the water flows into a field Expand
John planted cuts of willow trees into the riverbank Expand
John with Ciara Donovan, Farm Sustainability Advisor, Dairygold. Photo O'Gorman Photography. Expand
Slurry spreading at a rate of 2,000 gallons per acre following first cut silage. Photo O'Gorman Photography. Expand
Calves grazing on a sheltered paddock surrounded by managed hedgerow. Photo O'Gorman Photography. Expand
The wide buffer zone which separates the grazing area from the Farahy river. Photo O'Gorman Photography. Expand
Ciara Donovan checks the water pipe coming from the holding tank that collects sedament &amp; waste from a drain crossing a farm roadway. Photo O'Gorman Photography. Expand
One solution involved cutting channels across the roadways and diverting the water to either side. Expand
Expand
Catherine &amp; John Fouhy. Expand
Picture shows the wide buffer zone which separates the grazing area from the Farahy river. Photo O'Gorman Photography. Expand
Silage bales on a concrete platform with a drain free of debris. Photo O'Gorman Photography. Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Every time the EPA updates us on the state of the nation’s water quality , the report card seems to get worse — and the finger is more and more being pointed at farmers.

The EPA data shows the number of rivers with pristine water quality has fallen off a cliff since the 1980s, which could cause significant and long-lasting reputational damage to Irish agriculture.

However, some farmers are working hard to reverse these trends through a programme to address water quality at a catchment level.

