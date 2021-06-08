‘Small changes on the farm can make a big difference to water quality’

Every time the EPA updates us on the state of the nation’s water quality , the report card seems to get worse — and the finger is more and more being pointed at farmers.

The EPA data shows the number of rivers with pristine water quality has fallen off a cliff since the 1980s, which could cause significant and long-lasting reputational damage to Irish agriculture.

However, some farmers are working hard to reverse these trends through a programme to address water quality at a catchment level.

“Small changes on the farm can make a big difference,” says John Fouhy, who milks 85 cows alongside his son on the family farm in Meadstown, Co Cork

John’s farm was visited through the ASSAP Program, which offers a free advisory service to improve water quality within 190 regions across the country.

John’s 104ac milking platform is divided by the Farahy river.

Expand Close Calves grazing on a sheltered paddock surrounded by managed hedgerow. Photo O'Gorman Photography. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Calves grazing on a sheltered paddock surrounded by managed hedgerow. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

A Dairygold supplier and a derogation farmer, John was assessed by Dairygold’s ASSAP advisor Ciara Donovan. She targeted actions to reduce sediment loss as this had been found to be the most significant pressure in this section of the Farrahy River.

At the end of the visit, Ciara and John agreed on where to focus improvements on the farm.

Installing diversions channels off farm roadways, redirecting water off some yard areas and tree planting along the river bank and buffer areas were among the actions that were needed to reduce sediment and nutrient losses to the river.

Expand Close Catherine & John Fouhy. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Catherine & John Fouhy.

Committed

Having adequate slurry storage is a priority for John, and work is underway to add excess capacity.

“We have the shortest closed window for slurry, but you need to have the capacity to store more than that to be on the safe side,” he says.

“It’s all down to farmers’ attitude… farmers need to ask themselves, is having quality water important?

“Dairy farmers’ mentality is trying to get the grass to grow and keep the cows milking well. Water quality doesn’t show up in the bottom line on the farm. Not every fella will do all this work at their own cost.

“Time and money are limited resources on most farms.”

Expand Close John with Ciara Donovan, Farm Sustainability Advisor, Dairygold. Photo O'Gorman Photography. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John with Ciara Donovan, Farm Sustainability Advisor, Dairygold. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

John adds that if there were more of an incentive for farmers to carry out this work, “there would be more done” and “it would be done faster”.

“We tried to do as cost-effective a job as possible, yet something that would show tangible results,” he says. He feels that more interaction with farmers on water quality is also needed if progress is to be made.

“I didn’t realise sediment and silt going into the river was doing any damage,” he says. “I have been farming beside the river all my life and I was taken aback by how little I knew about it and improving the quality of water. Little things do work; it was just really basic what we did, but it did work.”

This view is echoed by Ciara, who says the majority of the farmers in the programme find it really beneficial. “My experience of visiting farmers is very positive and the vast majority of farmers want to protect the environment and are seeking advice on how to satisfy the regulations,” she says.

Expand Close The wide buffer zone which separates the grazing area from the Farahy river. Photo O'Gorman Photography. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The wide buffer zone which separates the grazing area from the Farahy river. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Pressures

‘The ASSAP advisors work closely with a team of Local Authority Water Scientists who asses the health of the river and identify the pressures at a localised level.

"It could be nutrients or it could be sediment” she says “the Local Authority team communicate the location and type of pressures on the river to us and we then target solutions where they are needed”.

“We are looking to put the right solution in the right place.”

The farm visits focus on the movement of water through the farm and identify possible solutions where there is potential for loss.

“Usually, we start at the river and make our way back up along the drainage system,” she says. “Some farmers could have a whole load of underground drains you can’t see that could have a huge effect on how nutrients are being lost.”

The main drain coming out of the farmyard can be an issue, Ciara explains, adding that traditionally, there were many drains around farmyards to get water away quickly.

“Now we want to slow that water down and remove sediment and nutrients. So it’s a new way of thinking for many farmers,” she says.

Measure 1: Divert water run-off into fields

Water run-off from farm roadways has come under intense scrutiny in the past year.

Under new regulations for all farm roadways, there can be no sediment or nutrient run-off into ‘waters’. This includes watercourses, rivers, drains, lakes, etc — including features which may carry no water for part of the year.

The topography of John Fouhy’s farm makes this a particular issue. John explain that the farm is similar to a ‘glen’ or valley, with the land draining into a central river.

Expand Close A four-inch pipe cut in half collects the water / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A four-inch pipe cut in half collects the water

Local ASSAP advisor Ciara O’Donovan urged him do whatever he can divert the water off the roads and into the fields rather than the river.

The solution involved cutting channels across the roadways and diverting the water to either side.

A 4-inch pipe cut in half was used to collect the water and was sunk down in concrete flush with the road.

“Any wider and the cows would have stepped into them,” says John. “It was important that it is structurally sound with cows walking across it every day.”

In other areas of the farm where there are earthen roadways, a simple trench dug across the road was found to be the best solution.

“I am really seeing the difference now — particularly on wet days you can see the water being diverted off from going straight into the river,” John says.

Expand Close One solution involved cutting channels across the roadways and diverting the water to either side. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One solution involved cutting channels across the roadways and diverting the water to either side.

Measure 2: Filter out sediment from soiled water

Have the required slurry storage, keep soiled areas to a minimum and get clean water away — these are the main message when preventing pollution from farmyards.

For the Fouhys, good management of silage pits, collecting yards, enclosed yards, handling areas and slurry storage facilities is essential to comply with environmental standards.John developed an innovative solution to dealing with water off farm roadways.

Expand Close Sediment settles in a 1,000 litre IBC tank before the water flows into a field / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sediment settles in a 1,000 litre IBC tank before the water flows into a field

The water runs through several channels to a 1,000L IBC tank, where the sediment settles at the bottom and the water flows out into a field through a flexible pipe. The growing grass take the remaining nutrients out of the water as it flows across the sloped field.

“It’s a type of filter system, and we clean the bottom of the tank out a couple of times a year,” John says.

Expand Close Ciara Donovan checks the water pipe coming from the holding tank that collects sedament & waste from a drain crossing a farm roadway. Photo O'Gorman Photography. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ciara Donovan checks the water pipe coming from the holding tank that collects sedament & waste from a drain crossing a farm roadway. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Measure 3: Plant willow trees to reverse riverbank erosion

A neighbour David Lee and a member of the Funshion Club, planted the collapsing river bank on Johns farm to stabilize the bank and prevent further erosion..

The river has been undercutting the bank in places for many years, causing it to collapse and releasing sediment.

As a solution, willow trees were planted — which are extremely easy to grow in these areas — to stabilise the bank.

Short cuttings of willow branches were planted directly into the sloped bank of the river.

Expand Close John planted cuts of willow trees into the riverbank / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John planted cuts of willow trees into the riverbank

ASSAP advisor Ciara Donovan explains that this is a much better approach than planting trees on the top of the bank — as the trees get bigger, they can uproot as there is no stabilisation along the slope of the bank.

She also highlighted a second benefit of planting trees along a river in this way: they act as a buffer to prevent nutrients and sediment from flowing into the river.

Expand Close Picture shows the wide buffer zone which separates the grazing area from the Farahy river. Photo O'Gorman Photography. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Picture shows the wide buffer zone which separates the grazing area from the Farahy river. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Soil fertility

John also takes part in the Dairygold Soils project, and carrying out regular soil sampling has allowed him to quickly correct any issues around soil fertility.

Before, he was “shooting in the dark” when it came to using the blend of fertiliser, and he has adopted a more strategic plan around the use of both organic and chemical nitrogen on his farm. The Fouhys have also switched to low-emission slurry spreading in recent years, which John says has yielded “absolutely massive” benefits for both the environment and the farm business.

“You get fierce value out of it in February and March,” he says. “You get back on the land quicker and it doesn’t leave the ground as raw.”

John also tested the farm’s slurry for the first time last year to find out what nutrients it contained. “It was a massive help before you didn’t really know what you were putting out,” he says.

Expand Close Slurry spreading at a rate of 2,000 gallons per acre following first cut silage. Photo O'Gorman Photography. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Slurry spreading at a rate of 2,000 gallons per acre following first cut silage. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Key actions farmers can take to reduce their impact on the local river catchment

- Fence off all watercourses (by at least two metres) and encourage vegetation to grow between the fence and the river — ideally plant with trees.

- Avoid cleaning drains whenever possible and if they must be cleaned, follow best-practice methodologies during the period July to September only.

- Make sure there is sufficient slurry storage on your farm for your stock numbers and don’t forget to account for the rainwater falling on to uncovered dirty yards or silage pits.

- Make sure clean yards and dirty yards are separated. Minimize the area of dirty yards being collected wherever possible and keep clean yards clean.

- Before spreading nitrogen or slurry, ensure there is no heavy rainfall forecast. Soil temperature should be greater than six degrees and climbing, grass growth rates increasing and ground conditions trafficable. If using contractors, don’t forget to tell him/her where your drains, wells and watercourses are.

- Use low emission equipment (LESS) when spreading slurry as this will allow for a reduction in the amount of chemical N required and it will also reduce ammonia losses to air.

- Use the right product (e.g. protected urea), in the right place at the right rate and time.

- Ensure soil fertility is optimum for your farm for lime, P and K. Follow your nutrient management plan (NMP). On moderate to highly stocked farms, aim for P and K index 3 (depending on soil type). Soil sample regularly and update NMP.

- Maintain no-spread buffer zones of 5m-plus near all surface waters (including open drains, streams and rivers) when spreading slurry in line with regulation. The no-spread zone doubles to 10m from mid-January to end of January and again from the start of October to the middle of October in Zone A .

- If the slope in the field is greater than 10pc, then a 10m buffer zone applies to surface waters throughout the open spreading period.

Ciara Donovan (Dairygold) and Eimear Connery (Teagasc) are ASSAP advisors.