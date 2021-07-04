‘Our water buffalo, Bill and Jessie, follow me around the open farm like pet dogs’

A few years ago, the Saunders family began asking frank questions about the future of their beef farm in Castleview, Cullohill, Co Laois.

Finishing cattle on a small land block of 28ac, red-hot land prices in the area were generally more accessible to surrounding dairy farmers.

Not shy of a challenge, during the 2010s the Saunders farm, run by son Jack, father Stephen and mother Margaret, shifted systems in the hope of achieving a profitable and sustainable edge.

Well set up with sheds, built by the generation before, the holding graduated from suckler cows to rearing dairy calves to finishing Continental bulls, back to Friesian bullocks again, on to Continental heifers and finally finishing with Continental Angus heifers.

But, alas, the price just wasn’t in it, says Jack.

“The Continental Angus heifers is where we finished,” he says. “I was buying them in the mart, feeding them 100 days and we were cutting silage off everything. I had all the sheds packed 330 days of the year.

“I was in secondary school at that time and I could see the farm system didn’t really make sense. The sheds were older and deteriorating too.

"We had a 1979 tractor doing all the mowing and we used to zero-graze with a Krone wagon and mower. I moved to all silage, but the cost of making silage was a disaster too.”

In the heel of the hunt, Jack tried studying commerce in Cork and, subsequently, agricultural college at WIT, but the ambitious young farmer kept returning to hands-on agri work in the midlands and on their own holding.

Then a light-bulb moment occurred.

“It was always a dream of Mam’s to do an open farm, but we thought it was a mad idea for a long time. Then in 2018, after my granny passed away, my father, a builder, did up the house next door and turned it into an Airbnb.

“There were old sheds at the back, so we put in a few bunny rabbits and guinea pigs to make it stand out. From then, we knew people had an interest in staying in the house and looking at the animals.

“Myself and dad went out and walked the fields and we said ‘right let’s do this, let’s build an open farm’.

“We had a fair idea of what we wanted at the start. The main design was there, the sheds were there — we didn’t build, we just cleared them out, took out the crush and power washed. As the cattle were being killed out of the sheds, we did up that shed.

“We built it between March and July 2019. It wasn’t easy at all — we’re lucky that Dad had experience in building. Things we thought would work ended a disaster, things we thought might be a silly worked out great.

“Mentally, it was tough because none of us had any experience in anything like it. Mam retired early from the county council because it was her dream since she was young.

“We did a lot of research on the types of animals we could have, their needs, space, how to fence and what care would be involved.

“There was a huge initial outlay on costs, labour and infrastructure, and it didn’t stop because we had a goal of where we wanted to go and the value we wanted to deliver.”

Castleview Open Farm launched on July 27, 2019. Its menu of attractions include electric go-karts, a café, gift shop, soccer shootout, log cabins, turtle ponds, giant and normal rabbits, an albino skunk, pheasants, hens, mini golf, geese, baby goats, pony, silver foxes and cubs, Zwartbles sheep, water buffalo, Simmental, Angus and Hyland cows and calves, three donkeys and much more.

Despite the major challenges of Covid-19 during its mostly closed 2020 season, Jack says “we’re flying it this summer” after 3,500 visitors on site in June.

“It was confusing during Covid because we still didn’t know if we were mad or not as we were only trading a few months when we had to close, but anything we make goes back into improving the farm,” Jack says.

“People stay two to three hours. They are coming from Dublin, rural areas, school tours, all ages and backgrounds.

“Mam and myself are working here full-time and we have four to six others working too. I run the farm, work in the café, managing the bigger stock and the land, plus advertising, so it’s a lot of work.

“It’s absolute chalk and cheese, completely different to farming. It’s like running a café and a zoo more than a farm.

“Everything is completely new. I had no experience of sheep. They all had twins and I had to give them all a hand this spring, but I’d never handled sheep in my life.

“If you’re used to calving cows, you stick in your arm and you can feel the head or the leg. But the first time I handled a sheep, I was like ‘is that a leg or is it a nose?’. It’s a learning curve every day.

“The water buffalo, Bill and Jessie, are like a pair of pet dogs. They are a big massive powerful animal, but extremely gentle.

“Bill the bull comes over in the field and puts his chin on my shoulder looking for a scratch.”

In terms of advice for farmers considering a similar venture, Jack says: “You need to be prepared to go the whole hog.

“You need to have a clear vision of where you want it to go and work towards it. It’s a completely different ball game to farming.

“You’re open to a lot of liability, so you need everything in good order. But I’ve finally found my niche — our open farm is here to stay.”