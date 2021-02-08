Farming

Meet the veterinary student balancing lambing and lectures

Allyssha Moore is balancing her veterinary studies with sheep farming and pedigree Texel breeding, and she is also picking up experience working on Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown pedigree Aberdeen-Angus farm

Claire Mc Cormack

With lambing season well underway at Allyssha Moore’s homestead in Coole, Co Westmeath, the pedigree Texel breeder has adapted her daily routine to manage her sheep and college duties during lockdown.

The 20-year-old UCD Veterinary Medicine student simply “presses pause” on her pre-recorded virtual lectures to tend to her flock, generally side-by-side with younger sister Skye (13), and returns to her academic pursuits later in the evenings.

Allyssha with her sister Skye Expand

