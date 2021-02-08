Meet the veterinary student balancing lambing and lectures

With lambing season well underway at Allyssha Moore’s homestead in Coole, Co Westmeath, the pedigree Texel breeder has adapted her daily routine to manage her sheep and college duties during lockdown.

The 20-year-old UCD Veterinary Medicine student simply “presses pause” on her pre-recorded virtual lectures to tend to her flock, generally side-by-side with younger sister Skye (13), and returns to her academic pursuits later in the evenings.

"I’m working around it is the best way to put it,” laughs the first-year student.

"When I’m not here lambing, I’m down the road handling ewes for the neighbour, which makes it hard to fit in college, but I’m getting there.

“We do a night-time shift here – it’s a 12pm shift, a 3am, a 5am and at 7am my dad, Martin, will check them.

“I try to have all checked by the time my lectures start at 9am. It’s very busy, but lambing is going well.

"We used all our own rams this year and, so far, they have all lambed unassisted and have got up and walked away themselves.”

Allyssha farms in partnership with her father — who also has a full-time job — and has 150 cross-bred ewes: Suffolk X, Milford and Mules.

Allyssha with a lamb

Allyssha with a lamb

"This year, they ran the ewes with their own rams bred from their pedigree Texels — named ‘Coolemayne Texels’ established in 2017. The Moores also keep store lambs for fattening over the winter.

“We’ve always had sheep. I got my first pet lamb when I was three and every year after that we had pet lambs on the farm,” says Allyssha.

“My dad always had us very involved. I started lambing when I was nine and I just became obsessed with sheep.

"I knew every single one of them — if they broke out into the neighbour’s farm, dad would get me in to identify which ones were ours. I thought of nothing else but sheep.”

Having developed a huge passion and work ethic for agriculture, at 15 Allyssha gained broader experience by working at the well-known 1,100ac Gigginstown pedigree Aberdeen-Angus farm, owned by Ryanair CEO Michael O' Leary.

"I’ve been working there the last five years part-time, it’s been a great learning experience," she says.

"I do all the sale prep for the bulls and heifers so training them, clipping and grooming them and, with no on-farm sales last year, we did a lot of Facebook work and showing privately.

"I love working with cattle. It’s a completely different set-up to sheep — there is so much work and training involved in getting them ready for a sale.”

After working at the Delvin-based estate full time last year, Allyssha was keen to invest her wages in farming.

"I had thought about going into pedigree cattle, but I knew sheep always sparked my main interest,” she says.

"My dad used to breed Texels when we were very young, so we had experience with them. We knew they were easy fleshing, had good kill-out weights, were vigorous at birthing and that the ewes had lots of milk.

"We liked the breed and we knew we could work with them so I purchased my foundation females and we set up Coolemayne Texels.”

And the farther-daughter duo have expanded quite a bit since.

"We’ve brought in a lot of new strong breeding lines at the sales this year and at Blessington in August," she says.

Allyssha says 'I lambed down my first pedigree ewes in the middle of my Leaving Cert mocks'

Allyssha says 'I lambed down my first pedigree ewes in the middle of my Leaving Cert mocks'

"We are running the ewes together because our market at the minute is a commercial breeder, so we aim our rams to be sold from home.

"We run them with our commercial ewes, so the rams are not pushed — they are not over-fed on meal, which is very beneficial when the farmer brings him home to his own sheep."

To date the local market has reacted positively.

"We had a lot of repeat customers this year, so that’s always encouraging that people are coming back when they are happy with the rams,” says Allyssha.

"A lot are local farmers and people that would know the rams. It’s great because I can go down and see the lambs on the ground and see where I’m going right with the ewe or if I need to change aspects of the breeding.

"We’re only a new flock, the intention is to expand further but it’s great to have repeat customers already coming back.”

While her sights are firmly set on acquiring her white coat in large-animal veterinary medicine over the coming years, Allyssha is fully prepared to continue juggling her academic and farming pursuits to the best of her ability.

“I lambed down my first pedigree ewes in the middle of my Leaving Cert mocks,” she says. “It was very stressful because your trying to balance school and study with lambing and I was definitely trying to prioritise the ewes.

"But that’s the nature of farming, it’s 24/7/365 and I love what I do. Right now, it’s great to be at home for lambing and to give my dad that reassurance to know we’re here if anything goes wrong.

"The course is very interesting too. I’m learning chemistry and biology and I’m able to apply what it to scenarios here at home and on our neighbour’s farm, and I can actually see it starting to make sense.

"I’m a hands-on learner, so I’m really looking forward to the practical aspects of the course.”