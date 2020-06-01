Farming

'It was a massive honour to represent Ireland at One Man and his Dog'

Ireland's call: Tara Foley (15), from mid-Kerry, has represented her country in sheepdog trials, with her dog Skye
Martha and Tara Foley

My Week Michael Keaveny talks to Martha and Tara Foley

Martha Foley works full-time for a government department, but her other job is arguably more time-consuming: farming 200 ewes in the shadows of the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Co Kerry.

Her daughter Tara (15) also has a passion for sheep farming, and she is an accomplished sheepdog handler, representing Ireland at the 'One Man and his Dog' show in Scotland last year and featuring on BBC's Countryfile.

"My husband Donal was always interested in dogs," says Martha. "He got to know someone who was a good dog handler so he went to watch him a good few times and picked up a few bits and pieces, and chanced himself after that.