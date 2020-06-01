'It was a massive honour to represent Ireland at One Man and his Dog'

Martha Foley works full-time for a government department, but her other job is arguably more time-consuming: farming 200 ewes in the shadows of the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Co Kerry.

Her daughter Tara (15) also has a passion for sheep farming, and she is an accomplished sheepdog handler, representing Ireland at the 'One Man and his Dog' show in Scotland last year and featuring on BBC's Countryfile.

"My husband Donal was always interested in dogs," says Martha. "He got to know someone who was a good dog handler so he went to watch him a good few times and picked up a few bits and pieces, and chanced himself after that.

"Tara was with him a lot of the time, so she picked a lot of it herself by watching him. They don't listen to me at all, though - I'm too soft."

Tara started in the nursery class (for dogs under three years) and won the Munster stage in 2016 after less than a year of dog-handling. She won it again in 2017 before entering the junior section in 2018 and progressing to the open sheepdog trial, where she competes against dogs and handlers across all ages and experience levels.

One of her highlights was winning her category at the 'One Man and his Dog' trial.

"I was picked by the chairman of the Irish sheepdog handlers to represent Ireland," says Tara. "It was a massive honour. It was nerve-wracking, we didn't know if we would be good enough.

"It was a long journey over. We had to drive up to Northern Ireland to get the boat across and then drive another three hours to Falkirk - the trip was hard on my dog, Sky.

"There were senior and junior representatives from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales and I won my category. It's a team effort and the senior and junior handlers' scores are added together. The senior representative didn't win so we didn't win but it was a great experience.

"Countryfile who run the show came over and filmed us beforehand, which was good."

All sheepdog trial events have been postponed because of Covid-19 - including the National Show, which was due to take place in Fossa, near the Foleys' home.

"There would have been over 100 dogs in the National and I had enough points to enter it," says Tara, "but it's off until next year."

As well as doing sheepdog trial, Tara helps out on the farm.

"We used to have over 300 ewes," Martha says. "But Donal got sick and passed away so we cut back on numbers. We have 200 now and there's a lot of work in it, even though Tara tells me now we need to get more.

"We didn't lamb last year, and we only lambed 71 in 2020 as a sort of trial. They spend the winter on 300 acres of mountain land we own in Glencar. We lambed them down on a 32-acre block with a yard we own in Beaufort.

"The ram was let out for two weeks in November so lambing would coincide with two weeks off work that I have in April when Tara is on her Easter school holidays.

"We fatten the lambs down in Beaufort and let the ewes back up the mountain in late July/early August, only bringing them back for breeding."

Tara hopes to continue farming in the future.

"She knows the sheep very well. She knows all their mothers and everything, but they all look the same to me," Martha laughs. "She's not sure what she wants to do but she'll be sticking at the farming."

The Foleys are also involved in the Pearl Mussel Project.

"It's organised by the European Innovation Partnership and focuses on improving the quality of local watercourses to save the pearl mussel," says Martha.

"Anyone who has farmland in the Caragh and Blackwater catchment area was written to see would they participate.

"We have to do things like fence off waterways to ensure the sheep don't go in.

"We're also involved in the MacGillycuddy Reeks Agri-Environmental Project, which is a project set up to support landowners to continue upland hill farming.

"A lot of young people aren't involved in upland farming any more so we're trying to restore and maintain the habitats involved."