A South-East Clare farmer is using a novel way to protect his sheep grazing on the Ardnacrusha head race canal from being injured or killed.

'I'm sick of calling the vet after dog attacks': Clare farmer uses Llama to protect his sheep

Tom Gleeson (75) has secured a Llama to police more than 180 ewes and lambs grazing on land near the Ardnacrusha Power Generating Station, which has been leased for the last 15 or 16 years.

Despite ESB signs requesting all dog owners to control their dogs on a lead when they are walking on the canal bank, Mr Gleeson told the Clare Champion that that several owners just let them loose. In fact, he explains he was forced to take this course of action as last year he lost eight ewes last year and four the previous year.

He says he was sick of calling the vet after his sheep were seriously injured and hurt from dog attacks. “People were coming to the canal, they would open the door of their car and let the dog out without a lead.