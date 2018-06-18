Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 18 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'I'm sick of calling the vet after dog attacks': Clare farmer uses Llama to protect his sheep

There has been a mixed reaction to the arrival of a Llama on the canal bank.
There has been a mixed reaction to the arrival of a Llama on the canal bank.

Dan Danaher

A South-East Clare farmer is using a novel way to protect his sheep grazing on the Ardnacrusha head race canal from being injured or killed.

Tom Gleeson (75) has secured a Llama to police more than 180 ewes and lambs grazing on land near the Ardnacrusha Power Generating Station, which has been leased for the last 15 or 16 years.

Despite ESB signs requesting all dog owners to control their dogs on a lead when they are walking on the canal bank, Mr Gleeson told the Clare Champion that that several owners just let them loose.

In fact, he explains he was forced to take this course of action as last year he lost eight ewes last year and four the previous year.

He says he was sick of calling the vet after his sheep were seriously injured and hurt from dog attacks. 

“People were coming to the canal, they would open the door of their car and let the dog out without a lead.

“I am not stopping anyone from walking the canal bank or walking their dog with a lead. The Llama will not go near any dog on a lead. I tried it with my own dog and he frightened him away when he hadn’t a lead.

“The Llama is not put there to hurt anyone and will not come near anyone if it is left alone. The Llama is bred to protect sheep, it is only a handy animal and is not an elephant,” he said.

Also Read

There has been a mixed reaction to the arrival of a Llama on the canal bank. Some people believe it should stay and others say it should go.

“O’Briensbridge Community Group chairperson, Margaret O’Connor said there has been a mixed reaction to the Llama’s presence,some people say he is very friendly and love him, others feel he is intimidating, full-on, imposing and scary especially to children.

“He is a beautiful animal and because he is attracting such attention, I hope no one would steal or harm him,” she said.

An ESB spokesman said the company is aware of the introduction of a Llama by a tenant on the Ardnacrusha head race canal.

The company is liaising with the tenant to assess whether any risk to public safety is posed by the animal.

“The ESB are monitoring the situation in a proportionate and fair-minded manner, with due regard to the interests of tenants and the concerns of the wider local community,” said an ESB spokesman.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Expansion is no antidote to inefficiency: the gross margins on our dairy farms can range from €960 to €1485 per cow

The days of winging it are over: Poor planning takes a financial, physical...
Emergency services at the scene on the Ballyhanedin Road near Claudy Co Derry

Dad and son lucky to be alive following farm slurry fumes accident
Stock Image

Farmers demand EU income aid if the pound falls
Other European Union suppliers gaining access to the Chinese beef market

More Irish beef plants get China access
Today will see some short sunny spells in the east but it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere.

Met Éireann says temperatures to 'get well into the twenties' - but...
Beautiful fresh and green barley growing in the field.

Stressed-looking spring barley badly needs some rain
Farm accidents have claimed the lives of 23 children in the last decade and account for 11pc of all farm fatalities over the period.

Schools asked to promote farm safety as holiday season kicks off