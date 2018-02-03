It's a big jump from working on construction projects in Australia and the United States to farming in Mayo, but Laurie Barrett is not looking back.

'I'm not looking back': From construction projects in Australia and the United States to farming in Mayo

He left college in his early 20s with a degree in engineering and spent the next decade in construction, including a spell on the Luas project in Dublin.

But the idea of reviving the 30ac family farm in Belmullet, which had been leased after his father Frank died in 2000, was always in the background. "The farm was always at the back of my mind no matter where I was or what I was doing," he says.

"I was the only one of the five children interested in farming and when I was studying for a master's degree in environmental engineering in Cork over five years ago now, I made the decision to go back to Belmullet. "At the time I was studying more about organic farming than environmental engineering," says Laurie.