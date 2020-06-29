Farming

'I pay the farmer for the full weight on lambs from 12kg with flesh - there is no cut-off point'

My Week: Michael Keaveny talks to Martin Calvey

All about taste: Sheep farmer Martin Calvey getting help from grandsons Jack Dempsey and Cian Kilbane at Keel, Achill, Co Mayo. Photos: Conor McKeown Expand
All about taste: Sheep farmer Martin Calvey getting help from grandsons Jack Dempsey and Cian Kilbane at Keel, Achill, Co Mayo. Photos: Conor McKeown

Michael Keaveny

With six decades of experience in sheep farming and the butcher business, Martin Calvey has probably forgotten more about the lamb trade than most people will ever know.

He sold his first lamb in his early teenage years and he is now head of a highly successful brand, selling lamb all over the country.

"I grew up in Keel on Achill Island, I was the only child in my family. My father died when I was 12 so it was very hard for me and my mother because we only had a small number of cattle and sheep on a smallholding of land," he recalls.