It's busy with a capital B down on the Hegarty farm in Kerry at the moment, with the lambing season in full swing.

It's busy with a capital B down on the Hegarty farm in Kerry at the moment, with the lambing season in full swing.

'I am up and out on the farm at 2am most nights'

There is about three weeks left in the lambing season, and 40-year-old Sean says: "I'm up and out on the farm at 2am most nights and then again before seven.

"I take the lambing season personally and get mad if there are any accidents in the fields."

Since 2005, Sean has been a farm manager for Hegarty Brothers, a mixed agri enterprise set up by his father John, uncle Donal and late uncle Denis.

On the farm at Castlelough near Killarney National Park, they run a flock of some 200 Suffolk crosses which are sold onto the Kildare Chilling company and local butchers.

Sean is married to Christine, a teacher, and the couple have four children: Cian (8), Clodagh (6), John (5) and Tess (four months), who is named after her great-aunt, a nun with the Poor Clares order in Kenmare.

The children were delighted with the arrival of a set of Suffolk triplets and called them Dolly, Molly and Holly. The triplets, pictured here in their protective jackets on the day they were born, are thriving. They are the second set of triplets in successive years from the same ewe.

Sean has been interested in sheep-farming since his days at St Brendan's secondary school in Killarney.