‘I always said sheep farming was a disease that couldn’t be cured’ – meet the Donegal breeder who sells his in-lamb ewes for an average of €1,400

Record-breaking Beltex breeder Declan Robinson explains how he ‘couldn’t make a living’ from commercial sheep on his 32ac farm, but his commitment to bloodlines pays dividends

Attractive traits: Declan Robinson with two pedigree Beltex lambs on his farm at Kilmacrennan, Donegal. Photos: Clive Wasson Expand
Declan's Beltex flock Expand
Declan's Beltex lambs Expand
Declan says, &lsquo;what I like about the Beltex is that they&rsquo;re quick on their feet after birth and very quick to develop&rsquo; Expand
Declan out in the fields Expand
A ewe and lamb Expand
Declan's flock Expand
Declan says Beltex are easy-lambing Expand

Attractive traits: Declan Robinson with two pedigree Beltex lambs on his farm at Kilmacrennan, Donegal. Photos: Clive Wasson

Declan's Beltex lambs

Declan says, &lsquo;what I like about the Beltex is that they&rsquo;re quick on their feet after birth and very quick to develop&rsquo;

Declan out in the fields

A ewe and lamb

Declan's flock

Declan says Beltex are easy-lambing

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

Sheep farming has been in Declan Robinson’s family for generations. The Robinson name is well known in the pedigree world and Declan started showing his own sheep when he was just eight years old.

I always said that sheep farming was a disease that couldn’t be cured. Smoking, drinking and gambling can be cured but sheep farming can’t,” he jokes.

