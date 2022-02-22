‘I always said sheep farming was a disease that couldn’t be cured’ – meet the Donegal breeder who sells his in-lamb ewes for an average of €1,400

Sheep farming has been in Declan Robinson’s family for generations. The Robinson name is well known in the pedigree world and Declan started showing his own sheep when he was just eight years old.

“I always said that sheep farming was a disease that couldn’t be cured. Smoking, drinking and gambling can be cured but sheep farming can’t,” he jokes.

Working off just 32ac outside Letterkenny, Co Donegal, Declan has had considerable success with the Beltex breed.

Operating under the Sheephaven Flock prefix since 2014, he made top price at a lamb sale in Tullamore in December with Sheephaven Dorothy.

He also bred the overall champion there last year with Sheephaven Danoli hitting a new sales record of €2,500.

Expand Close Declan's Beltex flock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Declan's Beltex flock

In 2019, Declan topped the Tullamore Premier sale with shearling ram Sheephaven Eddie Rocket, which went on to breed champions in the last two years.

But his standout moment came in 2018, when he swept the board at the Premier sale, winning overall champion with his ram lamb and reserve champion with his shearling ewe.

“It was a very emotional sale for me because my father had inspired me to get into sheep and he had passed away,” Declan explains. “He would have been the first person I called to share the good news.

Read More

“You’d be nervous on the drive down — it’s a long way from Donegal to Tullamore and you’d be wondering if you had anything good enough to win.

“But even in 2014, which was the first time I was at the show in Tullamore, I had the reserve male champion that went on to make top price.”

Expand Close Declan says, ‘what I like about the Beltex is that they’re quick on their feet after birth and very quick to develop’ / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Declan says, ‘what I like about the Beltex is that they’re quick on their feet after birth and very quick to develop’

Declan’s love of breeding and bloodlines goes back a long way.

“I’ve had a big interest in it from a young age and I’ve followed the breeding right through — all the planning is not done overnight,” he says.

Sheep farming is a family affair: his brothers are involved in a shearing business and all have a healthy interest in helping out on the farm.

Declan has continued to achieve strong prices for his animals and last December, he topped sale at the Belgian Beltex Breeders’ Sheep Society show at Tullamore, with a price tag of €2,000 for his ewe.

He made an average of €1,042 for the eight sheep he sold that day.

“Breeding quality instead of quantity is my main focus,” he says. “I’m only on a small farm here and I couldn’t make a living on that breeding commercial lambs.

“We have pedigree Beltex and a flock of 40 Charollais ewes and they’re all tupped with the Beltex ram to breed hybrids.

Expand Close A ewe and lamb / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A ewe and lamb

“We also have 50 cross-bred ewes for our embryo transfers and they’re all getting pure-bred Beltex embryos.

“What I like about the Beltex is that they’re quick on their feet after birth and very quick to develop. Even watching them in the field you can see their muscle and shape developing.

“They are also very easy lambed and make ideal factory or butcher lambs.

“My in-lamb ewes would sell for an average of €1,400 and usually go to pedigree breeders, but you get out what you put into it.

“I’m lucky I have continued customers every year. There’s one man who comes every Christmas and takes two ewes off me, and it’s the same at the in-lamb sales with returning customers.”

For the last six years Declan has also worked as a shepherd in England every April on a farm with 1,400 ewes.

This helps to supplement his farm income and gives him a good perspective on what is happening in the sheep sector across the water.

He says scale is one of the biggest differences between sheep farming in Ireland and England.

“Over here the average sheep flock would be about 80 ewes, whereas in England it could be 800 to 1,000.”

He reckons this impacts price: he says Ireland is behind when it comes to pedigree sheep prices because there are more buyers and bigger farmers who need more rams and have more buying power when it comes to bidding in a ring.

“You could be getting €500 for a ram here but the same ram would fetch up to €5,000 in the UK,” he says.

Expand Close Declan out in the fields / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Declan out in the fields

But Declan believes that the future of sheep farming is bright and has recently invested in a Dutch Spotted ram with a plan to produce 50 hybrid rams and females and hopefully have his own sale in a few years to come.

He thinks staying on top of breeding and being willing to change is necessary for any sheep farmer, and especially for pedigree breeders.

However, he is concerned about the increase in price of “the three Fs” — fuel, fertiliser and feed.

“The talk around the area is that everyone is worried about fuel, fertiliser and feed,” he says. “I was talking to one man who is well placed in the industry who said it will be an issue for at least the next three years.

“It’s worrying but you just have to hope the trade for sheep remains as strong as it has over the last year.

“It’s something that would concern any farmer but I try to just focus on the flock and getting the sheep as good as they can be.”

Despite the challenges facing the farming sector, he hopes that the family legacy will continue and hopes to inspire the young generation with his love of sheep.

His whole family are all involved in sheep farming in some way, whether it’s showing, breeding or shearing, and he hopes that this passion will continue.

Expand Close Declan's flock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Declan's flock

“I have nephews interested in it and hopefully the farm will stay in the Robinson name for a long time,” he says.

“They help me get the sheep ready for the shows and I love seeing their enthusiasm for the animals.

“They are naturals with the stock and I feel lucky to have them interested in the flock and the breeding. They’re very keen — at the minute they are into the shearing and scanning.”

‘Most of the show winners are embryo transfers’

Declan Robinson says embryo transfers have given him a better selection for picking showing sheep.

“I started transferring embryos in 2015 to just get numbers up and allow myself to keep quality ewes,” he says.

“It gave me more choice when it came to picking lambs for sales.

“It wasn’t tricky to get started — a friend of mine who was breeding Beltex helped me. I flushed two ewes to start with and I’ve flushed seven since September.

Expand Close Declan's Beltex lambs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Declan's Beltex lambs

“It works out at about £470 per ewe but you don’t mind paying it if you have a good lamb. I’ve won a good few shows with the lambs that came from embryo transfers.

“It’s definitely been worth my while. It can be a bit hit and miss, but if it works out it can go very well. You have to look after your donor ewes and give them all the attention they can get.

“AB Europe do the work for me. They do all the flushing.

“You can organise the same time every year and there’s usually three ewes flushed at the same time. They’ll give you a programme and you work off that in terms of injecting the ewes and getting them all ready.

“If anyone is thinking of doing it, I’d say that they should have their ewes in good form and don’t be stressing them.

“For example, if there was bad weather coming you should house them up and mind them.

“You should also follow the programme carefully and make sure they have flush buckets and minerals.

“I like to work with a Suffolk cross as a recipient ewe because they have plenty of power and milk, and they have a good mothering ability. I’ve yet to see one of them neglecting a lamb.

“They are fairly easy-lambing as well, which is important when the lambs are so valuable.

Expand Close Declan says Beltex are easy-lambing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Declan says Beltex are easy-lambing

“We run about 50 cross-bred ewes for recipients. I always like to have about 50 embryo lambs on the ground. If you can get a 75 to 80pc hold rate you’re happy.

“There’s always something you’d like do in the breed.

“I’d love to breed the all-Ireland Beltex champion in Athlone in June — that would be my name made and my goal.

“Hopefully the embryo transfers will help with that.”