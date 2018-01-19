Get your sheep census in to avoid a potentially hefty fine

Storm Eleanor gave us a reminder that it's a long time until June 1 and the start of our official 'summer'.

The scanning has gone well at 1.9 lambs per ewe. The challenge now is to get the lambs onto the ground alive and well.

Over the last number of years, I have found that I have been scanning well, but regardless of my best efforts the best lambing result I can achieve is 1.65 so something was clearly wrong. My scanner, Gerry Rice, is a top scanner and mistakes are seldom made.

Most deaths at lambing are recorded and I've a fair idea generally what lambs don't make it and why. What I have discovered is that there has been an underlying problem with abortion in the flock affecting the amount of lambs born.