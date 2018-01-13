Expanding sheep farmer on completing his new slatted sheep house

Where straw is used to bed sheep the costs can vary from €6 to €12 per ewe depending on the length of the winter housing period and on the dry matter pc of the forage fed. In counties where there is not a readily available supply of straw the cost can increase dramatically as we have all witnessed in the last few months.

Slatted flooring will also reduce the incidence of lameness and allow 10 pc more sheep to be housed in the same space. A well designed sheep shed can reduce the labour associated with feeding, bedding and handling.

Adequate ventilation, water supply, animal feeding and lying space will reduce a lot of animal health issues that commonly occur when all four are deficient.

Clifford's shed is a portal frame construction with a 3.6m wide central passage which allows adequate space for feeding round baled silage. Solution

The plastic slats used in the shed are ideal for ewes at lambing but can become blocked and dirty where hay or unchopped silage is fed. The ideal solution is to feed pit silage or well chopped bales. The other advantage that slatted flooring gives over bedded pens is that the ewe is always standing at the same height relative to the feeding passage.

The slatted pens are 4.5m by 6m with 600mm walk through troughs on each side. At a stocking rate of 25 ewes per pen this will allow 600mm meal feed space per ewe allowing for the length of a ewe at two of the corners. This gives a lying space of 1.1 metre squared per ewe which is in keeping with the Department of Agriculture specifications for a medium sized ewe around 70kg. Allowing 600mm of a meal feeding space per ewe was one of Clifford's main priorities, especially with a high prolific flock carrying twins and multiple lambs in the weeks prior to lambing.

Inadequate feed space can lead to reduced feed intake with shy feeders, can lead to abortions from injury caused by ewes pushing to get to feed and can increase incidence of vaginal prolapse in heavily pregnant ewes. An adequate constant supply of clean water is essential in every animal house. Clifford will install a bowl type drinker in each pen which can be easily cleaned out and will be positioned at a height of 600mm above the slatted floor. Feeding barriers will all have a bottom board 260mm from the floor and a head feeding space of 250mm through which the ewe eats without causing undue pressure to the back of her neck or throat.

The costs associated with building slatted accommodation for sheep based on a 1.8m deep tank and a lying space of 1.1m/ewe using the Department of Agriculture's reference costs for TAMS II is around €460 per ewe. For qualifying young farmers like Clifford receiving a 60 pc grant will reduce the cost to €184 per ewe. This however will increase if the young farmer chooses to build a slatted house for more than 170 ewes as the maximum grant ceiling is based on a spend of €80,000 for a sole applicant. This equates to a maximum grant of €48,000. In comparison a solid floor sheep house with penning will cost around €240 per ewe or €96 per ewe for the qualifying young farmer.

In this case the €80,000 ceiling will suffice for housing for 330 ewes. I would like to wish you all a happy, safe and prosperous new year. Tom Coll is a Teagasc advisor based in Mohill, Co Leitrim

Indo Farming